Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has lavished praise on a "beast" youngster at Spurs, who he says is "so powerful".

Tottenham's form so far...

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou are really loving life at the moment, having won six out of a possible eight league matches heading into the newest international break. Indeed, this is their best start to a season since 1960, and they went on to win a double that year.

Tottenham also remain unbeaten in the top flight, and while supporters aren't getting too carried away, it's safe to say that an air of real positivity has been restored at N17. Antonio Conte slammed the culture of Spurs - tearing into chairman Daniel Levy and his squad - in his last hurrah before departing as manager last year. However, his vicious rant now seems like a thing of the distant past.

The Premier League table-toppers remain in very good stead after their latest win, a 1-0 victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, with summer signing Micky van de Ven scoring the only goal as Spurs scraped past them with ten men. Postecoglou has praised the spirit of his players, but also insists that they're goals are to improve and Spurs haven't achieved anything just yet. Here's nearly every word Postecoglou said on Tottenham's season so far:

“We’ve played some good football and we’ve had all sort of different challenges thrown at us. We’ve been behind in games away from home, we’ve had to score last-minute winners. It’s not like it’s been smooth sailing.

"We’ve had to work awfully hard to be in the position we are and I guess from my perspective it’s great that they’re getting rewarded with results and that can only help us grow as a team. But it’s not like they’re sitting in there thinking we’ve achieved anything. We haven’t achieved anything, all we’ve done is lay some really good foundations. Our goals and ambitions lie in improvement."

Destiny Udogie: Spurs' new "beast"

There have been a few star players to pick out of Tottenham's eleven. The likes of Maddison, van de Ven, Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski and Destiny Udogie have really impressed on-lookers, with the latter already looking like a very important player already after joining up from Udinese over the summer.

The Italy international starlet actually signed in the summer of 2022 but spent the entirety of last term on loan at Udinese. Coming straight into the Spurs fold, Udogie has started all eight of Tottenham's league games, with Maddison now calling him a "beast" and heaping praise on the left-back's "powerful" style of play.

Udogie strengths Udogie weaknesses Dribbling Holding on to the ball Ball interception Crossing Tackling

“Destiny is just a beast, man. He’s so good. When I talk about learning and adapting with the manager’s new style, him playing inside is not natural to him. He’s still working on that himself," said Maddison on Udogie (via football.london).

“He’s actually better on the ball and he can take the ball and dribble in the middle of the pitch and open it up for us. He’s got good receiving skills and he’s so powerful and so good.”