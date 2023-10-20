Tottenham Hotspur fan favourite James Maddison has privately celebrated one "under-the-radar" starlet at Spurs, according to a report.

Spurs form under Ange Postecoglou

The north Londoners are a transformed side under their new manager. Ange Postecoglou, who joined from Scottish champions Celtic in June, is overseeing a serious change in fortune at N17. Postecoglou is also encouraging an exciting, attack-minded brand of football in major contrast to ex-head coach Antonio Conte's last year in charge. Spurs have been rewarded for their efforts with an early-season unbeaten streak and best overall start to a campaign since 1960/1961.

Winning six from a possible eight matches so far, including victories against the likes of Man United and Liverpool, the Lilywhites are set to return from the latest international break this weekend. Postecoglou's side take on Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday. Supporters will be eager to watch their rejuvenated side take the field once again, with star players like James Maddison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and a few others stealing the show.

As well as the aforementioned, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie have seriously impressed on-lookers, with former Arsenal striker Ian Wright saying the latter has particularly impressed him.

Speaking to the Wrighty's House Podcast, he claimed Udogie has been an exceptional performer, even going somewhat "under-the-radar".

"You know someone who has to get some love as well for going under the radar, Udogie," explained Wright (as transcribed by Spurs Web).

"You watch Spurs and they have put together some players that you look at and think it’s a team that are shutting up everything. He has given them a stability and a progression of the ball that is very impressive. The man is going under the radar. I cannot wait to see this guy, I can’t wait to see him live.”

Destiny Udogie praise

The 20-year-old youngster, who has started every single game for Spurs in the league this season, has now been at the centre of praise from his teammate Maddison. According to a report by The Sun, both Tottenham's in-form summer signing and Man City star Jack Grealish celebrated Udogie in a private party after England qualified for Euro 2024. Both men could apparently be heard chanting the Italian's name at a boozy bar celebration which lasted until 6am.

Udogie looks set to be a key player for Spurs after finally linking up with the club from Udinese, having spent the entire 2022/2023 season on loan there from Tottenham. Head coah Postecoglou, commenting on the full-back recently, is another to have showered praise on his performances.

Destiny Udogie strengths Dribbling Ball interception Tackling

"I really liked his profile," said Postecoglou to the press in September.

“Physically he’s got outstanding attributes but he obviously played a different style of football in terms of a lot of times he was used as an attacking wing-back.

“He made a real impact in a tough league as a young man. Serie A is a tough league. He handled himself really well and it was one of those where as soon as we got him in I could see that he wants to improve every day."