An ESPN pundit has praised the impact of one Tottenham star who's been called "underrated", making a comparison with the praise heading James Maddison's way.

How good is James Maddison?

It's fairly safe to say that Maddison, after joining from Leicester City for around £40 million, has been one of the signings of the summer transfer window. His two goals and five assists already are only matched by his overall Premier League performances in a Lilywhites jersey, with the Englishman being a big part as to why Spurs are currently top of the table. Ange Postecoglou must be delighted by Maddison's capture, as he has now gone on to become one of his side's most crucial assets.

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle has already lavished the 26-year-old, saying he'll undoubtedly hit his peak years at the N17 and continue his fine, fine form.

"I always rated him,” Hoddle told Premier League Productions (09/10/23 at 5:30 pm). “I felt Tottenham three years should have gone and got him with Harry (Kane) in the team. I always felt that he was ahead of players who were getting ahead of him in the England squad when he was at Leicester.

"With better players around him, and certainly in that England team, I think you would see the best and that’s coming out of him now. He has matured. He’s got three or four years where he is going to be at his peak.”

Who are Tottenham's best players?

Alongside Maddison, the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min have been excellent. The latter player has turned his form around after a regrettable 2022/2023 campaign, instead rediscovering the form which resulted in him sharing the Golden Boot with Mohammed Salah in 2022.

Now, ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno has compared Son with the in-form Maddison, suggesting that the South Korean is actually far more important due to his goal contribution.

Son Heung-min main strengths Long shots Key passes Take-ons

“I find Heung-min Son to be the difference-maker for the team," said Moreno to ESPN.

"And while I agree James Maddison and the connection with Heung-min Son has become a really important part to what Spurs do, and Heung-min Son – in some ways – depends on James Maddison, and James Maddison has been really good for Spurs, Heung-min Son is still the difference guy.

“He’s still the guy that’s going to score the goals for you. And I go back to scoring goals because this game is about scoring goals. This is how you win matches. And if Heung-min Son is scoring goals for Spurs, they’re winning games. If he’s not scoring goals for Spurs, they’re going to have a difficult time doing so, because James Maddison is not going to score those goals.”

The forward has already bagged a brilliant six goals in eight league games so far this term, coming after former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane once called him one of the most "underrated" players in England.