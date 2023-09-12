talkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara has had his say after seeing one Tottenham player "all over" social media for the wrong reasons.

Latest Tottenham news

Overall, life at Spurs is very, very sweet at the moment following Ange Postecoglou's appointment.

The Australian is implemented his style of open, attacking football to great success this far; with the north Londoners tasting victory in three of their last four Premier League games.

Only Man City, who clinched an historic treble win last season, have matched Tottenham's goal record of 11 in their first few matches. In that time, Spurs have put Bournemouth, Man United and especially Burnley to the sword.

Postecoglou's brand of free-flowing, intense and high-pressing style of play was on show for all to see during all three encounters; a far cry from his predecessor Antonio Conte last season.

"That's the beauty of our game," Postecoglou said when asked about his philosophy in August.

"The beauty of football is that there are so many ways you can have success, so many ways you can set up your team, so many ways you can counteract the opposition.

"I'm probably at one extreme and there are others at the other extreme and we can both have success in this game.

"I think especially with a football club like this, that has consistently looked for that in their teams, they've loved the entertainers, there's a connection there with that kind of football."

Certain squad members have absolutely thrived playing "Ange-ball", including outcasts from last season. The likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, who barely saw a minute under Conte, are in fine form as part of Postecoglou's exciting, new-look midfield.

Summer signing James Maddison has been lavished with praise as well, and talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has even said he's worth double his £45 million price tag already.

Son Heung-min is also back to imperious best, seemingly; having netted a sublime Spurs hat-trick during their latest 5-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

However, one player who continues to divide opinion for his performances is 2022 arrival Richarlison.

What's been said about Richarlison?

The Brazil international, who made the move to north London last year from Everton for around £60 million, has scored just four goals in 40 appearances for Spurs in all competitions since.

O'Hara, speaking to talkSPORT after Richarlison was subbed off for his country in a 5-1 win over Bolivia, spotted the player in tears on the bench after missing a great chance.

The former Spurs midfielder has stuck up for Everton's former star; saying his passion to do well radiates through his emotion.

“I have to talk about Richarlison,” said O’Hara (as transcribed by HITC).

“He has been all over Twitter and that. He got subbed during Brazil’s 5-1 victory against Bolivia. I think he missed a good chance and got taken off and he was in tears on the bench.

“I actually watched that. I said ‘I kind of feel sorry for him’. He is a player who is struggling for form. Struggling to find the back of the net. But his passion about his game. He wants to do well for Tottenham and he wants to do well for Brazil.

“You see a lot of players out there who don’t actually really give a monkeys how they play and they just pick up a pay cheque. He is on the bench crying because he can’t score.”