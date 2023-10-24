TalkSPORT pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara says a once "awful" Spurs player could now be worth "£100 million".

Tottenham 2-0 Fulham

Ange Postecoglou's imperious Lilywhites have maintained their unbeaten start to the season; making it seven wins from a possible nine after Spurs' 2-0 victory over Fulham on Monday evening. Son Heung-min's deadly right-footed finish and another from summer signing James Maddison, 10 minutes either side of half time, sealed a record for Postecoglou - the best ever start made by a new manager in the Premier League.

Supporters, following Antonio Conte's hapless last campaign in charge over 2022/2023, are now in dreamland with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher hailing Tottenham's newly-found exciting style of play under their new popular new head coach.

"Most Spurs fans are not getting too carried away about winning the title. They will be delighted with making the Champions League next season," said the former Liverpool defender.

"They started well last season under Antonio Conte but there wasn't the same excitement. Fans look forward to watching the team play again. It has been a grind for a long time for Spurs and now the style of play brings some excitement back. Tottenham play really brave football. Fans are loving watching their team again."

Postecoglou, though, moved to temper expectations somewhat when speaking to the press; saying that Tottenham can still improve on what they're doing and become an even more formidable side.

"I think I've sat here every week and said that we have a long way to go," said Postecoglou.

"That doesn't change. We are nine games in and we're at the beginning of building something. It would be so much easier for me to sit here and say 'yeah, we're a great team'. What I'm saying is we have to improve and that puts the responsibility on me to make sure we do it. We can be better, absolutely we can."

Usual suspects like Maddison and Son yet again dazzled for the north Londoners last night, but one player who was unable to contribute, due to suspension, was Mali international Yves Bissouma.

The £25m signing has been one of the major success stories of Postecoglou's early reign; starting every single top flight match for Tottenham before his sending off against Luton Town earlier this month. TalkSPORT pundit O'Hara, speaking to the broadcaster on Monday morning, has heralded the once "awful" Bissouma's transformation and even claims he's now worth "£100 million".

“All of a sudden I look at the side now and think, ‘You know what, we’ve got that kind of team back again’" said O'Hara on talkSPORT.

“[Destiny] Udogie, [Pedro] Porro, [Micky] Van de Ven, James Maddison, you’ve got a side all of a sudden. Bissouma, everyone wrote Bissouma off. Last season, he was absolutely awful. I watched him a couple of times last season and he looked like he had forgotten how to play football.

“Like honestly, it was so bad, it was like watching Gabby [Agbonlahor] playing in midfield. And now it’s turned, Bissouma looks brilliant. He looks like a £100m player.”

Yves Bissouma's style of play Likes to shoot from distance Likes to play short passes

In some good news, it's likely Bissouma will return to the line up against Crystal Palace this Friday after serving his one-match suspension.