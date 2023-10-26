Tottenham Hotspur and manager Ange Postecoglou have been told there is a very promising young player in their ranks with seemingly endless potential.

There is barely any rest for Postecoglou's high-flying Lilywhites after their 2-0 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday. Indeed, Spurs take on fellow Londoners Crystal Palace on Friday, and it is safe to assume they're serious favourites heading into the contest.

Over Tottenham's best start to an English campaign since 1960/1961, Postecoglou has also officially overseen the best early-season run made by any new manager in Premier League history. The Australian's style of attacking football has both thrilled supporters and helped Spurs to a very impressive unbeaten streak; winning seven out of their opening nine league matches.

Precious victories over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Liverpool, Luton Town and Fulham, mixed in with 2-2 draws against both Brentford and north London rivals Arsenal, cement Spurs place at the top of the league. Postecoglou has transformed certain squad members in the process with former Antonio Conte outcast Yves Bissouma earning praise for their Tottenham performances this season.

As well as the Mali international, young full-back Destiny Udogie has become a star since fully linking up with Tottenham in the summer. Indeed, pundit Ian Wright has even heaped praise on Udogie as a player going "under-the-radar" despite his excellent displays.

"You know someone who has to get some love as well for going under the radar, Udogie," explained Wright on his podcast last month.

"You watch Spurs and they have put together some players that you look at and think it’s a team that are shutting up everything. He has given them a stability and a progression of the ball that is very impressive. The man is going under the radar. I cannot wait to see this guy, I can’t wait to see him live.”

Destiny Udogie is "getting better and better"

The 20-year-old youngster has been one of the many success stories of Tottenham's season thus far, starting all nine league matches and registering two assists to boot. Udogie and Pedro Porro on the other side have starred as Postecoglou's inverted full-back options, with the defensive duo becoming mainstays and almost undroppable members of Spurs' starting eleven.

Now, ESPN pundit Janusz Michallik has joined in on the praise for Udogie, going on to say that the Italy international has a seemingly endless ceiling and unlimited potential.

“Micky Van de Ven, show me a better centre-back right now. Top three in the Premier League easily the way he’s played so far. I look at Udogie, the upside and his ceiling, where is it right now? Another player who came from a modest side in Serie A and he’s getting better and better every game,” said Michallik.

Destiny Udogie style of play Likes to dribble Likes to play short passes Likes to tackle

Udogie, who spent the entire 2022/2023 campaign on loan at Udinese from Tottenham, could have been a good option for Conte last term - but it appears the left-back has saved his best ever form for Postecoglou. Indeed, James Maddison has even privately hailed Udogie recently.