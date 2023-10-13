Tottenham Hotspur and manager Ange Postecoglou have a "top-class talent" in their ranks and he is "on the verge" of being absolutely world class.

Tottenham's form under Ange

Spurs are now a completely different side under their new manager. In stark contrast to the Antonio Conte era, Postecoglou's new-look Tottenham team are displaying an attack-minded style, and one which has resulted in them being top of the Premier League standings.

The north Londoners are yet to taste defeat in the league this campaign, and this has been their best start to a season since they won a domestic double in 1961. Making Tottenham's form all the more impressive, this is all being achieved without former star striker Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in a multi-million pound deal over the summer window.

Kane, speaking on their excellent form recently, says he is absolutely loving Tottenham's new lease of life under Postecoglou.

“It's great to see," said the England star (via The Daily Mail). "I think I've said before, the manager is doing great for them with the way they're playing. The fans are right behind the team and it's definitely what they needed after the last few years. I'll always keep an eye on Spurs and the Premier League.

"Of course, there's still a long way to go, but like the manager said, there's no reason why the fans shouldn't be excited and happy with the way things are going. Hopefully, they can continue. I have made it clear my whole career I am a Tottenham fan and I would love to see Tottenham do well. There is no other team in the Premier League I would want to win than Tottenham.”

Who are Tottenham's best players?

There are many squad members who can be credited with Spurs' sensational beginning. The likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, previously unfavoured by Conte, are now Tottenham's all-important dual midfield pivot in front of the back four; cementing their places as regular starters. Meanwhile, both Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are back to their best; contributing excellently in the forward areas.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have also formed a solid understanding as Spurs' centre-back pairing, but there is a real case to be made that summer signing James Maddison stands out above the lot. The 26-year-old, who joined from Leicester City for £40 million over the summer, is looking like an absolute bargain - scoring two goals and assisting five others in the league alone.

James Maddison's style of play Draws fouls Likes to dribble Cuts inside Plays the ball off the ground Likes to do lay-offs Long balls Takes shots from distance

Jenas, speaking to TNT Sports, says Maddison is "on the verge" of being world class, going on to hail the "top-class talent" at Spurs.

"He’s transformed a team on his own,” Jenas said. “That’s the biggest fear for Spurs, his fitness and maintaining that all year. If you take him out of that team it’s totally different. He’s a top-class talent on the verge of being a world-class talent as soon as he gets on that stage.”