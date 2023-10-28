Tottenham Hotspur have made contact to sign one club's star defender as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to strengthen in January.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham

Spurs continued their absolutely remarkable early-season run with a 2-1 victory away to Crystal Palace on Friday evening. An own-goal from Joel Ward and Son Heung-min's close-range finish keeps the feel-good factor well and truly alive at Tottenham. The result also makes it eight wins out of a possible 10 for Postecoglou in the Premier League.

The unbeaten Lilywhites are currently five points clear at the top of the table, with Spurs' head coach praising his team for what was, as he describes, a pretty perfect three points despite the late drama. Postecoglou explained that pretty much everything about the win pleased him, drawing attention to his side's composure and patience in the build up.

"Pretty much all of it," said Postecoglou to the media after Tottenham's win over Palace.

"I just really liked the way we handled it tonight. It's a difficult venue, they are a very well drilled team defensively and going into it I knew it wasn't going to be an open game and we weren't going to get bags of chances.

"I really liked the way the boys handled it, they were patient and consistently tried to find the gaps in the ways we spoke about and real composure once we got ahead to control the game. Obviously there was a bit of drama at the end then but even then I thought the lads handled it really well today. It was a different challenge for us tonight and I really liked the way we went about it."

Spurs have come through two games in the space of five days unscathed and flying high. Next up, they take on Chelsea at home on November 6, which gives Tottenham a long rest before their next encounter.

Tottenham transfer targets - January

It's been a truly brilliant ride for supporters so far, but with January approaching, Tottenham have a chance to reinforce their squad with quality. Defence is a particular issue, as there's a real lack of depth behind star centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

They could look to the Premier League for a solution, as reports suggest that Tottenham could move for Chelsea ace Trevoh Chalobah. Indeed, Spurs are reportedly targeting Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as an option too. A left-back may be on the agenda as well, as some news comes out of South America this week.

Joaquin Piquerez strengths Ball retention Concentration

Now, according to Brazilian journalist Diego Firmino, as relayed by Sport Witness, Tottenham have made contact for Palmeiras star Joaquín Piquerez as well. The reporter shares a Spurs approach for the 25-year-old, who's also attracted that same interest from Aston Villa and Marseille. Little else is added beyond this, but a seperate report from Brazil has praised the impact of Piquerez; calling him a "standout" who's very "important" for his club.