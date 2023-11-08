Tottenham "representatives" were sent to run the rule over one club's midfield star who looks "practically certain" to leave in January.

Postecoglou transfer plans for January

Injuries to key Spurs duo James Maddison and Micky van de Ven bring what nearly every supporter feared right to the forefront - manager Ange Postecoglou's severe lack of depth. Tottenham's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday resulted in the end of their unbeaten early-season run, with numerous key men also sidelined in a disastrous 90 minutes for them.

Maddison and van de Ven were hauled off, with the former suffering a knock to his ankle. Van de Ven could barely leave the pitch clutching his hamstring, while both Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero's sending offs mean they'll be absent through suspension.

The January transfer window looks more significant than ever after Spurs' 4-1 loss to Chelsea. Reports have suggested that Tottenham want a new centre-back, while there are suggestions that Spurs could move for a striker to replace Harry Kane. Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has been linked with Spurs this week as an example, but a new midfielder may also be in the offing. Tottenham's manager, speaking last week, admitted that the January window will come as an "important" one for his club.

"It is important they come in now. The January window, like for every club, is an important one," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's transfer plans.

"My view on the January one is that if you can get your business done early in the window it certainly is more helpful because you leave it until the end of January and sometimes what you train to gain you've missed that opportunity by waiting a whole month.

"That's sometimes out of your control so having Johan [Lange] in is good. I'm sure we'll have a lot of discussions between now and then and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Postecoglou is also set to lose both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr to the Africa Cup of Nations early next year, which may have prompted reports of a potential move for Fluminese star Andre.

Tottenham take interest in Andre

The 22-year-old is attracting newly-found interest from Spurs, and by extension Johan Lange, in what is seen as "big news". That is according to Lance, who claim that Tottenham "representatives" recently kept tabs on Andre during the Copa Libertadores final between Fluminese and Boca Juniors.

Officials from Spurs, Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham and Fulham were in attendance for the clash and it is believed the midfielder looks "practically certain" to leave this winter.

It's added that Andre is highly likely to join an English club, but it will come down to which of the former sides comes up with the most interesting proposal. The Brazilian is seemingly a player with huge potential, with journalist Fernando Campos even calling him the "best midfielder" in his country. Campos explained on X:

"Pressure and playing with the confidence of someone who knows they are different. Get out of the way and make the team work. André Trindade is the best midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player."

Alongside Campos, another reporter in Nathan Joyes described Andre as an "unbelievable talent" who'll "flourish" in the Premier League.