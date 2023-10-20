Tottenham's incoming new sporting director Johan Lange is said to absolutely love one player, and Spurs could go for him in January as a result.

Will Spurs sign anyone in January?

Lange will commence his role under Chief Football Officer Scott Munn on November 1, but reports suggest that the Lilywhites have already been busy plotting ways to strengthen Ange Postecoglou's ranks at Spurs. Having failed to bring in a second centre-back after Micky van de Ven in the summer, Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba are all reported transfer targets to reinforce Postecoglou's backline.

As well as this, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could well depart north London amid a lack of starting roles, meaning Spurs could sign a replacement for the Dane. Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, who has since become a regular starter for Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, has been named as one of Tottenham's rumoured transfer targets to succeed Hojbjerg.

Despite their free-scoring start to the season, Tottenham may also look to bring in a new striker to replace Harry Kane once 2024 comes around; leading to reported interest in the likes of Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) and Ivan Toney (Brentford).

Another player who Spurs have been linked with as a potential replacement for Hojbjerg is Man City and England international star Kalvin Phillips. On a reported £150,000-per-week (SpotRac), the former Leeds star has found life difficult at Eastlands since his multi-million pound move in 2022. He was recently handed a couple of more chances by Pep Guardiola, who praised Phillips after a second-half performance against Nottingham Forest.

“He played really good today," said Guardiola after City's 2-0 win

"For the type of game that we needed, defensively and keeping the ball and run, he was amazing."

However, the return of Rodri from suspension looks set to relegate Phillips to the side once again, with January coming as a possible way out. Juventus and Newcastle are said to be admirers of his, while Spurs' incoming transfer chief Lange is also a "big fan". As a result, if Hojbjerg departs, Spurs could well make a move. That is according to reliable journalist Matt Law of The Telegraph, who shared an important update on Phillips' future at City.

Former Leeds midfielder Andrew Hughes, speaking to The Athletic, once called him a "very special" player.

"He’s one-paced but he’s made that work for him and, in the end, it doesn’t matter. I’ve been lucky enough to watch training at Leeds and you see it with the midfielders — out early before the main sessions and making sure whichever team they’re going to be playing, they know where to take the ball and where to pass the ball. It’s about intelligence.

"The only way to get someone who can cover and do the same job perfectly is to spend £50 million, at least, that’s what a player like him costs. Rather than talking about how other players match up, you just have to accept he’s very special.”