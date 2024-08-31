Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been tipped to unleash an "exciting" teenager this season, especially in the Europa League, with the north Londoners looking ahead to a long and congested fixture calendar.

Transfer window closes as Spurs prepare for Newcastle trip

The summer transfer window is now officially closed, and no more new arrivals will come through the door until January, so Postecoglou will have to make do with his current crop of players as he aims to compete on a quartet of fronts.

Tottenham will be aiming to secure a place in the top four and subsequent qualification for the Champions League, and Postecoglou will also have his eyes on clinching the club's first piece of major silverware since 2008.

To boost the north Londoners' chances of a successful 2024/25 campaign, chairman Daniel Levy managed to get a quartet of summer deals over the line before transfer window deadline at 11pm on Friday night.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

Tottenham signed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for around £60 million, while Timo Werner extended his loan at the club to run through to the end of this season. Alongside Werner and Solanke, both English sensation Archie Gray and young winger Wilson Odobert completed moves to N17, with both men carrying stellar reputations.

Solanke unfortunately injured his ankle away to Leicester City on the opening weekend, so he won't be available for Spurs' trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

"Dom is close but we're going to be a bit cautious with him, we've got a big programme post the international break, so he'll miss out on Sunday," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's team news for Newcastle.

"The only other one we got midweek is Richarlison, who unfortunately picked up an injury in training, so he'll probably miss the next few weeks.

"Rodrigo is all good, he's passed all the protocols we need to, and more importantly he feels really good and the medical team are really comfortable with him being available for Sunday."

Tottenham tipped to unleash Wilson Odobert with "a lot" of minutes

While Solanke recovers, it is unclear as of yet if Postecoglou will unleash fellow summer signing Odobert at St. James' Park.

Pundit John Wenham, speaking to Tottenham News, has tipped Odobert to get "a lot" of minutes at Tottenham this season, particularly in Europe, calling the Frenchman's acquisition an "exciting" signing, albeit a pricey one.

“He was at the Olympics with France, which shows that they’re aware of his potential,” Wenham said.

“Last season he played 33 times in the Premier League, so he has got that experience behind him. I think he will get a lot of opportunities at Tottenham, especially in the UEFA Europa League.

“It is an exciting signing. However, I think his fee was expensive, it was perhaps a little much. I consider myself a bit of a football fanatic and I don’t remember him from his time with Burnley last season.

“However, I trust the scouting team at Tottenham. Our signings over the last 18 months have been good, so I expect this to be more of the same.”