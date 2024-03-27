Tottenham have looked at signing a £26 million Harry Kane replacement this summer, and he's interestingly been called "similar" to Timo Werner.

Spurs linked with new centre-forward

Ange Postecoglou's side have coped very well in the absence of club-record goalscorer and legend Kane in his first full season away from north London.

The likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison are into double digits for goals scored in the league this season, with Postecoglou's fluid, interchangeable attacking system allowing goals and assists to come from all over the pitch.

However, there are suggestions that Tottenham could still look to bring in a new striker, and they've been linked with a few interesting options.

Tottenham's top scorers this season Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

Union St. Gillosie striker Mohamed Amoura is a fairly astute option for Spurs at a rumoured price of around £17 million, while more household names like Brentford star Ivan Toney are said to be in Postecoglou's thinking as well.

The Australian is planning for the long-term, and while Spurs are said to be considering a new forward, Postecoglou is adamant that it will take at least three transfer windows to get the club where he wants them to be.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be," said Postecoglou on Tottenham transfers.

"It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure. Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability, and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do.

"I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position."

In terms of the project, Tottenham appear to be looking at bringing in players on the younger side and with a longer shelf life. A bright, exciting striker could be just what they need to tick a lot of boxes, leading to their rumoured interest in Lille star Jonathan David.

The Canada international still hasn't secured his big move, despite a few incredible seasons in Ligue 1, with David bagging 15 goals in 24 appearances this term,

Tottenham looking at signing Jonathan David

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on the Debrief podcast, Tottenham are looking at signing David from Lille among other options.

“Is Son going to stay on and lead the line? Or do they still need a leading striker? That will be interesting," said Jacobs. "Tottenham have looked at a variety of players from Joshua Zirkzee to someone like Jonathan David who still hasn’t gone anywhere."

Called "world class" by Iain Hume, other reports have claimed he could leave Lille for as little as £26 million. Meanwhile, Football Transfers believe he is "similar" to Spurs star Timo Werner.