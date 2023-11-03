Tottenham are ready to move for one Premier League player in January, and former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate believes he's a "Rolls-Royce".

Spurs making transfer plans

Boosted by the arrival of new technical director Johan Lange, who officially began his new role at the start of this month, it will be interesting to see how the Lilywhites look to strengthen in January. Ange Postecoglou has already turned many heads with his start to life at Spurs, with his side winning eight out of their opening 10 league games while remaining unbeaten.

Tottenham's electric start to the campaign is just that, but injuries to key players are always a real danger. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have thrived at the heart of Postecoglou's defence, but with Eric Dier being the only option behind them, reports suggest Spurs are after a new centre-back. Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is liked by Tottenham as an option, while it is believed Postecoglou is also after a left-wing alternative to Dejan Kulusevski.

Indeed, the Australian is apparently keen on Jota from Al-Ittihad to shore up that position of the squad. It hasn't been entirely ruled out that Spurs could make a move to replace Harry Kane in 2024 as well.

Tottenham "ready" to move for Kelly in January

However, central defence is thought to be a main priority, as talkSPORT and journalist Alex Crook explain this week. According to their information, Spurs are "ready to revisit" Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth as a target in the winter window. The 25-year-old was targeted late in the summer window as cover for the likes of van de Ven and Romero, but a move failed to materialise.

However, it is believed that the north Londoners are willing to reignite the possibility of signing him mid-season. Postecoglou's side had lodged a £20 million bid near the end of the summer, but it was rejected, and it looks like Bournemouth may put up a similar fight to keep him this time round as well. Kelly's contract expires in 2024, but it's claimed Andoni Iraola's side would rather risk losing the player on a Bosman.

The Englishman has been praised for his contributions at Bournemouth in recent seasons, with former boss Scott Parker saying Kelly is a "quality" defender to have.

"I think Lloyd Kelly has got the attributes and the ability to be a top Premier League centre-half. And I think we are blessed and very, very lucky to have someone of his quality, really," he told Bournemouth's official website.

"You take players like Lloyd probably for granted in the sense of he makes things look very effortless and easy. And when you're watching him on the eye, you put someone else in that position of a ball down the side of a defender or one in the channel and getting in a foot race, he makes it look very easy, that you probably never appreciate it."

Meanwhile, ex-Spurs centre-half Jonathan Woodgate has called Kelly a "Rolls-Royce".

“Lloyd can look like a Rolls-Royce at times," he said.

"It is all a matter of consistency how far he goes in the game. If he goes on performing like that a lot of Premier League clubs are going to take notice."