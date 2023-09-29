Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is rumoured to have "already" identified one Spurs player as a key signing to fix one problem at Roma.

Since new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's arrival in north London, his club's fortunes have absolutely transformed on the pitch. The Lilywhites boast an impressive early-season unbeaten streak; clinching wins over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United. Tottenham were also forced to fight back and display their grittier side in 2-2 draws away to both Brentford and, most recently, cross-town rivals Arsenal.

It's been one of Spurs' most promising starts to a Premier League season and one which suggests that chairman Daniel Levy 100-per-cent made the right call in appointing Postecoglou; a hire which was deemed risky by some given his lack of experience in elite European divisions.

Summer signings James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have impressed on-lookers with a series of exceptional displays, with the former marking himself out as a fan favourite already with two goals and two assists. Van de Ven has come in as an ideal partner for Cristian Romero, and the Dutchman has displayed his real comfort in bringing the ball out from defence.

Tottenham face off against fellow high-flyers Liverpool on Saturday, a clash which could be mouth-watering, as both sides head into it unbeaten while looking imperious right now.

Who could leave Spurs?

While the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have thrived under Postecoglou after being on the periphery of Antonio Conte's starting eleven, the same cannot be said for a few other players.

Indeed, one example is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was a mainstay for Conte and even stood out as one of Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 last season according to WhoScored. The Dane, after seeing his game time become extremely limited, is currently linked with a January exit from N17.

Another player currently outcasted is defender Eric Dier, and he hasn't played a single minute this season. The Englishman's contract is set to expire next summer, with a report from Italy sharing the latest on his future. According to TV Play, sharing news this week, ex-Spurs coach Mourinho has "already" identified the "right solution" to Roma's weakened defensive depth.

Both Marash Kumbulla and Chris Smalling are sidelined with injury problems, with Dier coming as the ideal replacement for Smalling from Roma's perspective. The report cites his "running, explosiveness and experience" as qualities Roma "desperately need" right now. It's added that a potential deal to sign Dier is "well within" the Serie A side's reach financially, as his salary is affordable, and the idea of him joining is "circulating" at the club.

The 29-year-old was a mainstay for Conte last term, making 33 top-flight appearances while ranking among Spurs' best for clearances and blocks made per match (WhoScored).