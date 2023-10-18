Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly wants to "replace" two players of his players as Spurs eye a move for one "incredible" star.

Spurs' form under Postecoglou

Nobody could have envisaged such a bright start to the season for Postecoglou, nor could they guess that Spurs would be making their best start to a campaign since their double win in 1961. The Lilywhites have clinched victory in six of their opening eight league matches, remaining unbeaten over that period while sitting top of the Premier League table. Tottenham faced tough, tough tests against the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in that time, but came through both matches unphased and undeterred.

Speaking after their 2-2 draw away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last month, Postecoglou heaped praise on his Tottenham squad for a growing will and desire to improve as a team.

"There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there," said Postecoglou to Tottenham's official website.

"Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there. Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

Who could Spurs sign in January?

Despite their electric form right now, it has been claimed that the north Londoners could move to strengthen their ranks in the new year. Indeed, one of the rumoured transfer targets is Al-Ittihad winger Jota, who could well be on the move back to Europe after very little time in Saudi Arabia.

There are reports that the former Celtic star is keen to reunite with his ex-boss at Tottenham (90min), and it is believed the feeling is very much mutual from Postecoglou. Now, a new report has shed light on this, with journalist Rudy Galetti sharing a Jota transfer update for Tribal Football. He says that Postecoglou's "priority" is to "replace" both Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon on that side with another option, leading to Tottenham's interest in signing Jota next year.

Nothing is added beyond that point, but we believe Jota could be an excellent alternative to the Spurs duo. Pundit Alan Hutton, speaking last year, revealed he is a big fan of the "incredible" Portuguese.

"Jota's only 23-years-old, he's still developing," explained Hutton to Football Insider.

"He's probably only going to get better, I think he can get better. What he's done this season has been incredible, for him to come from his parent club, where he's not really been playing. Benfica are a big club in their own right but to come to another club where there's a lot of pressure, to perform at such a young age, he's stood up to that task.

“Jota's that player fans want to see. He's exciting, he takes people on, he makes things happen, he scores goals and ticks all the boxes."