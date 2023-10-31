Tottenham Hotspur have apparently set their sights on one club's "vital" Champions League star for manager Ange Postecoglou, and he's been likened to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

Spurs form this season

On the field, Spurs are currently enjoying an unprecedented start to this new Premier League season. Their latest league win, a 2-1 away to Crystal Palace, makes it eight victories out of a possible 10 in the top flight alone. Postecoglou's side are still yet to taste defeat over what has been their most promising first few games since they won a double in 1961.

"Top of the table is great and the results are great but it's more in the manner we're doing it," said Postecoglou on Spurs' form this season.

"Pretty much from the first game we've had all sorts of different challenges we've had to overcome. Every time there has been a real focus and clear-headedness about the group collectively to deal with that. That has been a really pleasing thing and because they're getting rewards from that then that gives us opportunity to accelerate the growth of giving them more tools out there to help them for whatever we need to overcome."

Despite their incredible run of form, though, it is still believed the Lilywhites could strengthen in January. The winter transfer window represents an opportunity to sign a centre-back alternative to both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. There is a serious lack of cover behind the star defensive duo, so Tottenham are interested in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah among other options.

An injury to Manor Solomon also leaves Postecoglou short of players who can challenge Dejan Kulusevski out wide, so it has been rumoured that Spurs are keen on Al-Ittihad winger Jota. New names are emerging through sections of the press on a regular basis, and now Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez is a name attracting Tottenham's attention.

Mendez emerges as "main target" for Spurs

Indeed, according to a report out of Spain this week, Mendez is a "main target" for Tottenham as Postecoglou and the club's chiefs plot to sign "high level" players mid-season.

The attacking midfielder, who's been called a "vital asset" for Sociedad by this update, has enjoyed an exceptional start to the campaign and his Champions League performances have sparked interest from many top sides - including Tottenham.

Mendez has scored three goals already in Europe's most prestigious competition, making him a coveted player heading into January. Spurs apparently want to back Postecoglou with his signing, and it is believed he will cost around £26 million. While England may be a tempting destination for the 26-year-old, Sociedad will apparently fight tooth and nail to keep one of their star players from leaving so soon.

Brais Mendez strengths Key passes Through balls Taking set-pieces Concentration

Mendez has been called a "bargain Bellingham" by journalist Tom Weber, who also wrote this about the Spaniard for Football Transfers:

"While the San Sebastian outfit have become one of Europe's most interesting and exciting teams since Imanol Alguacil was given the head coaching job, Mendez has quietly become the side's heartbeat - and he should be looked at by some of Europe's elite teams."