Graeme Souness, who regularly appears on talkSPORT, has some very kind words to say about one exciting Tottenham Hotspur player as he draws a comparison with Jude Bellingham.

Ange Postecoglou's tenure at Spurs has started near-perfectly, with the north Londoners tasting victory in three of their opening four league matches.

Impressive wins over Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley have showcased Tottenham's new attacking flair under Postecoglou; so far proving his supposedly risky appointment to be right one so far.

The Australian is slowly becoming a cult hero at N17 and certain Spurs players, like Dejan Kulusevski, admit they've been left "surprised" by just how good he's been.

"I've been a little surprised but he’s really good," said Kulusevski to the club's official website.

"We had a very tough time at the end of last season but he has come in with really positive energy and it has gone very quickly.

"We are a young team and everyone wants to play this way... It's clear that all of us players have done our best to listen as much as possible."

Scoring 11 goals over their first four matches, the same number as last season's treble-winners Man City, Spurs currently sit second and head into their Saturday clash against Sheffield United in good stead.

Who is Tottenham's best player?

There are cases to be made for quite a few of Postecoglou's squad in terms of their most in-form stars, including the likes of Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma.

However, after signing from Leicester City in the summer transfer window, midfield star James Maddison has become quite the pivotal figure for Tottenham.

Scoring two goals and assisting two others in his first four league matches, the England international has dazzled as part of Postecoglou's new-look and exciting Spurs midfield.

Souness, speaking to Channel 4 ahead of England's 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden in mid-week, even drew comparisons with £113 million Real Madrid superstar Bellingham.

The former Sky pundit even claimed he could be "far better" than Bellingham in terms of shooting and creating chances.

“I am an enormous fan of James Maddison," said Souness (via TBR)

"I think there is room for Maddison and Bellingham in this midfield.

“If you look at Maddison’s numbers, his stats of scoring goals and creating chances, and you compare them to Bellingham. He shoots Bellingham off the park. He is far better than Bellingham in creating chances and scoring goals.

“He is choosing Bellingham because he plays for Real Madrid. I think there is room for two of them – if he (Bellingham) is going to play off Harry Kane, then I don’t think he is as good as Maddison at that.”

How good is James Maddison?

Registering a brilliant 19 goal contributions (10 goals, nine assists) in the league alone over 2022/2023, Maddison starred as Leicester City's star player last term.

If he can replicate those numbers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which he is doing thus far, then supporters can expect a very exciting 23/24 campaign.

The former Norwich City star is exactly what Spurs have been crying out for in a creative central midfield presence.