It has been suggested that an in-form Tottenham Hotspur starter actually isn't good enough to take Ange Postecoglou's side forward.

Latest Spurs news

The north Londoners continued their fine form with a controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday, with strikes from Son Heung-min and an own goal from Joel Matip doing enough to cancel out Cody Gakpo's brilliantly-taken equaliser. The crucial win also maintains Tottenham's unbeaten start to the Premier League season, where they have tasted victory in five out of their opening seven league games.

Speaking after their latest win over Jurgen Klopp's side, Postecoglou hailed his team's spirit and resilience; going on to say the result will continue to build Spurs' character.

"It wasn’t an easy game for us, we knew it wouldn’t be, and even in the circumstances, we had some unique challenges," explained the Australian.

"For some of these guys, this will be the first time they’ve faced that type of scenario, and for the most part, we handled it okay. Again, getting that late winner helps build the belief and spirit in the group. The thing about Liverpool, even with 10 men, they are equally as dangerous because the game plan is the same, they play on mistakes, they have world-class players up front who can hurt you. I thought the second half was better because we stayed a bit calmer, maintained our pressure in the wide areas and got our reward.”

Next up, Spurs will take on struggling Luton Town on Saturday, and a win there will undoubtedly put them in even better mood heading into another international break before the winter.

Tottenham player ratings

There are many Spurs players to pluck out as star men so far this term, namely Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. The likes of Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro have also impressed on either flank as Postecoglou's inverted full-back options; providing both pace and and attacking intensity out wide.

Perhaps the most surprising success story, though, has been young midfielder Pape Matar Sarr - who's started six out of Tottenham's seven league matches so far. The 21-year-old could barely get a look-in under Antonio Conte last term, despite reportedly holding him high esteem, but Sarr has since come into his own for Postecoglou.

According to WhoScored, the Senegalese ranks among Spurs' best-performers per 90; already notching both a goal and assist in the top flight as he forms a brilliant midfield partnership with Bissouma. However, according to pundit Keith Tracey, speaking to Off The Ball this week, Sarr still isn't good enough to help bridge the gap between them and the league's elite sides.

He said: “Pape Sarr, he’s somebody who I don’t think is going to bridge that gap between Spurs and Man City or Spurs and Arsenal, so there are question marks there, but they have gotten an awful lot stronger this year."