Tottenham Hotspur appear to be preparing an offer to sign a new in-demand midfielder in 2024, according to a report.

Overall, Ange Postecoglou’s side have made a solid start to the Premier League season, averaging two points a game after 18 fixtures. Spurs still have two more games to play before 2024, with a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion and a home clash with Bournemouth on the agenda.

However, the club, and by extension chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange, already have their eye on potential new signings in 2024, with Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren on their list of targets.

Those in north London made an approach for the 18-year-old back in October, and by the looks of things, they are now ready to step up their interest in the player who has been described as a budding “superstar” by 90min's Graeme Bailey.

According to The Sun in the last 48 hours, Spurs are lining up a £25m swoop to sign Vermeeren in a similar deal to the one that saw Destiny Udogie arrive from Udinese. The full-back was secured 18 months ago before being loaned back to the Serie A side, so it looks as if an identical move could be made.

The report adds that Tottenham feel they have the edge over rivals Arsenal and are at the front of the queue to sign Vermeeren, with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona also keen.

Arthur Vermeeren profiled

Vermeeren has enjoyed a phenomenal 2023, seeing his Transfermarkt valuation rise from just €500,000 to a career-high €30m in the space of just over 12 months. The Belgian is primarily a central midfielder but can also play in a holding role and is already a senior international for his country.

The 18-year-old has progressed through the Antwerp academy and has gone on to make 65 senior appearances for his current employers, scoring three goals and registering eight assists. (Arthur Vermeeren stats – Transfermarkt)

He has been playing alongside former Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, helping the club win a first Pro League title in 66 years last season, and the ex-Tottenham man has heaped praise on the youngster, saying:

"Do I sometimes watch with my mouth open? Certainly. Everyone knows perfectly what to do when in possession of the ball and when losing the ball. Then the qualities of such a boy come to the fore. What he shows at his age is fantastic. I have rarely seen that."

"You often see players who have been told from a young age that you have to pay attention to them. That is actually not the case with him. He came into the team due to circumstances and now he learns very quickly. He reads everything very well. His potential is enormous."

It looks as if a move for Vermeeren is one to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks, and in the long run, a move could be seen as a major coup if he continues his rapid progress in England.