There has been a suggestion that Tottenham Hotspur could now move for a "blistering" £70 million player wanted by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Spurs transfer targets - January

The high-flying north Londoners, who currently sit pretty atop the table, have enjoyed an absolutely sensational start to life under head coach Ange Postecoglou. The former Celtic boss is already a record holder, having enjoyed the finest start to a campaign of any new manager in Premier League history.

Tottenham's eight wins from a possible 10 so far have been truly impressive, especially after the departure of star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer. They've remained unbeaten in that time too, though there are some concerns over Postecoglou's lack of depth behind his traditional starting eleven.

Both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been imperious at the heart of Spurs' defence, but Postecoglou only has Eric Dier to turn to if either one become unavailable. As a result, Tottenham are interested in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah as an alternative, with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly targeted by Spurs as well.

Postecoglou is also said to be eyeing up a wide forward. Spurs reportedly like Al-Ittihad winger Jota for instance, with journalist Dean Jones now sharing news on a more ambitious target to come in and provide competition for Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham could move for Pedro Neto

Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who has been a revelation under Gary O'Neil so far this season, could emerge as an option for Spurs in January. That is according to Jones, who suggests to GiveMeSport that Tottenham could move for Neto. He adds that a deal will be difficult to do, partly because of his marquee price tag, but also due to the competition from both Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Portuguese is starring since his return from a long-term injury, with pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor urging Arsenal to sign Neto earlier this campaign.

“They need proper backup for Saka and Martinelli. Trossard, Vieira and Smith Rowe," said Agbonlahor to Football Insider.

"These are all good players, but there’s no one with that blistering pace. Neto has shown that. He’s had a tough two years with injury, but he’s got that. He would suit Arsenal perfectly if they could get him in.”

His brilliant form, though, could mean that Neto will cost around £70 million to prise away from Wolves. O'Neil, commenting on the winger's form, also says he's been "absolutely magnificent".

“Pedro has been absolutely magnificent since I’ve arrived," said O'Neil on Neto's form to the English press.

“We’ve done a lot of work with him. Last year his performances were probably under what they should have been for a player of his quality, but he’s bought into everything we’ve asked of him and the improvement in him has been incredible.

“He’s willing to work every day and take on board what we ask. He looks like a really top player at the moment.”