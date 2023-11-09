One club are reportedly anticipating a Tottenham move for their "quality" centre-half, who former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp is a big fan of.

Van de Ven suffers hamstring injury

Spurs' early-season unbeaten run had to come to an end eventually, with Ange Postecoglou watching on from the sidelines as his team succumbed to a 4-1 defeat on Monday.

Tottenham performed admirably in the circumstances, boldly sticking to their high line despite a two-man disadvantage in the second half. You could make a case that the scoreline flattered Mauricio Pochettino's side, who often struggled to get past Spurs thanks in part to the exceptional performance of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The result was a slight dampener on what has been a truly incredible start to Postecoglou's tenure at N17. Indeed, the far more worrying aspect of this defeat is the sheer number of absentees for Spurs over the next few matches.

Both Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero are suspended after their red cards against Chelsea, while James Maddison and Micky van de Ven were forced off through injury. The latter is awaiting results on what looks to be a very serious problem, with van de Ven being carried off the pitch clutching his hamstring.

Reports have suggested that the Dutch defender could be facing months rather than weeks on the treatment table, resulting in Spurs looking at the January transfer market for solutions.

Bournemouth anticipating Spurs move for Kelly

Indeed, it is rumoured that Tottenham have their eye on Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, while other media sources claim Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is a target for Spurs too. Another centre-half to be heavily linked with a move to north London is Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The Cherries captain was subject to apparent summer interest and even a deadline day bid from Postecoglou's side, but a late move didn't come to fruition.

Now, The Evening Standard back reports that Kelly is expected to be a Spurs target yet again, coming amid van de Ven's serious injury blow. They add that Bournemouth are "braced" for a move by Tottenham as we slowly approach the winter window.

Harry Redknapp and Scott Parker praise Kelly

The Englishman has been a key player at the Vitality Stadium in recent years, leading to praise from both Scott Parker and Harry Redknapp.

"I think Lloyd Kelly has got the attributes and the ability to be a top Premier League centre-half. And I think we are blessed and very, very lucky to have someone of his quality, really," said Parker on Kelly to Bournemouth's official website.

Redknapp, speaking to Bet Victor about the 25-year-old, called Kelly a "real talent" while naming him in a September team of the week after his performance against Chelsea (via Bournemouth Echo).

Lloyd Kelly strengths Holding on to the ball Blocking the ball Concentration (via WhoScored)

“I thought he put in an absolutely immense performance against Chelsea and showed why he’d been linked previously with a move away from the club," said Redknapp on Kelly.

“For me he is key for the Cherries moving forward. He’s a real talent that puts his heart and soul into it for the full game and he was one of the key reasons why Bournemouth came away with a deserved point in a hard fought 0-0."