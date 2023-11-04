Tottenham Hotspur are said to have their eyes on a "magnificent" Premier League defender "in addition" to the heavily-linked Lloyd Kelly.

Spurs prioritise new centre-back

According to reports in the last two days, Spurs are prioritising the signing of a new centre-back in January. There have been rumours that manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in a left-winger, alongside the possibility of a Harry Kane replacement, but it appears defence is high on the agenda right now.

Both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Postecoglou's star centre-back pairing, are currently shining at the heart of Tottenham's defence and have attracted real praise. However, the only other option to either man is out-of-favour ace Eric Dier, who may well leave on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.

Losing one of van de Ven or Romero would be a major blow to Postecoglou, as the duo have formed one of the Premier League's best defensive pairings so far this season. They've started every single one of Tottenham's opening 10 league matches, playing a heavy hand in their unbeaten run where Spurs have tasted victory in eight of them.

The Lilywhites quite simply need sufficient cover, as a long season usually throws up various niggles, injury problems and suspensions. It is believed that Spurs are interested in Trevoh Chalobah as an option from Chelsea, with Bournemouth's Kelly also reportedly re-emerging as a top target after they failed with a deadline-day bid over the summer.

Tottenham eyeing Tosin "in addition to Kelly"

Now, according to 90min, the Cherries captain may not be the only summer target to still have admiration from Spurs. Indeed, as per their information, Tottenham are eyeing Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo as they weigh up centre-back options for the winter. This is "in addition to Kelly" as new sporting director Johan Lange seemingly gets to work on his pre-January plans behind the scenes.

The former Man City starlet was held in high esteem before leaving Eastlands in 2020. Pep Guardiola praised Tosin for his physical attributes not long before then, calling the Englishman a "fast and "strong" player.

“He is fast, strong in the air, and has the quality to look forward behind the line for the next pass,” the Catalan said (via GOAL).

“He definitely has a future in the first team. He is a nice guy, his mind is open, he listens, he trains every day like it’s the last training of his life and I like to work with these kinds of players a lot.”

The 26-year-old has played just one minute in the Premier League under Marco Silva, but did manage to impress last season. According to WhoScored, Tosin stood out as one of Fulham's best performers in terms of clearances made per 90.

Tosin has been called "magnificent" by members of the press as well, with White boss Marco Silva also praising his ability to play out from the back.

"And with Tosin, we know what we expect from him," said Silva on Tosin to the media.

“Of course, quality on the ball in the first build-up, to find the players between the lines. Tosin had a good game and did what we expected."