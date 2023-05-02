Tottenham Hotspur chiefs have internally discussed hiring out-of-work manager Brendan Rodgers as chairman Daniel Levy continues his search.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

After sacking former boss Antonio Conte earlier this season, Spurs are still yet to officially appoint a permanent replacement for the Italian.

Since his dismissal, it has been a topsy-turvy time at N17, with Levy ending up having to sack former interim boss Cristian Stellini after an humiliating 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle United.

Ryan Mason has since taken temporary charge until the end of this Premier League campaign and recently oversaw an entertaining Spurs encounter at Anfield - one where they very nearly clinched a 3-3 comeback only to lose 4-3 in the dying seconds.

Whoever Levy appoints to replace Conte will have work to do on a leaky Tottenham defence and Spurs' next appointment could well be a crucial one as they look to reinstall some much-needed positivity.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann are regularly mentioned as targets for the north Londoners but there are other names on the agenda.

Rodgers, who was recently sacked by Leicester after leading them into a relegation battle, has been linked with the vacant post with ESPN sharing an update.

According to their sources, it is believed that the 50-year-old has been mentioned as a possible candidate behind-the-scenes at Spurs.

Indeed, Lilywhites chiefs have apparently discussed the possibility of hiring Rodgers internally, though it is apparently unclear whether he is on Tottenham's shortlist as things stand.

It's added that Levy had personally spoken to Rodgers in the past about becoming manager though it isn't detailed as to when.

What could Rodgers bring to Spurs?

Other coaches in England's top flight hold the former Liverpool boss in very high esteem, with West Ham manager David Moyes recently saying this after his Leicester dismissal:

"Really disappointed for Brendan. Super manager. Really good coach. He won’t be out of a job long."

Meanwhile, Man City's Pep Guardiola has even claimed that he has taken some inspiration from Rodgers in the past - once admitting that he is a 'big fan'.

Guardiola explained:

“For the last however many years Leicester are one of the top contenders - a top-class team. “I am a big fan of their manager; I learn a lot watching his teams. “They have top sporting directors; they sign perfectly well for what they need and Leicester away is always a tough game."

Having this many plaudits from other top gaffers in the game is a big indicator of Rodgers' quality as a tactician, and it wasn't long ago he was winning both the FA Cup and Community Shield at Leicester.