Mauricio Pochettino has 'long liked' the idea of re-joining Tottenham Hotspur with both the coach and Spurs now making a final decision on his mooted return.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

After the north Londoners succumbed to a humbling 6-1 loss at the hands of Premier League top four rivals Newcastle United on Sunday, chairman Daniel Levy made the big call to sack interim head coach Cristian Stellini.

The result capitulated Eddie Howe's side into a solid position to qualify for next season's Champions League campaign whilst dealing a mighty blow to Spurs - who are now six points adrift of fourth.

The Lilywhites face a real uphill battle to catch both Man United and Newcastle, with the two sides both possessing games in hand on Spurs and superior goal differences. Levy is facing a disastrous end to the 2022/2023 campaign and simply must make the right call when it comes to Antonio Conte's replacement.

Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann stand out as the most big name and readily-available candidates for hire, with both men being heavily linked in the last week. Pochettino, who has been mentioned as a possible option since Conte's departure, is thought to be in talks with Chelsea despite Spurs fans singing for his return from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stands.

All the noises suggest he is edging towards west London, and according to The Independent, both Pochettino and Spurs have made their decision on his mooted reunion at N17.

As per this report, the 51-year-old has 'long liked the idea' of a return to Tottenham, as have Spurs themselves, with both Pochettino and the hierarchy strongly considering it back in 2021, However, this time round, he didn't emerge as a major contender for the role - with the two parties both making a decision to 'look on'.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are a serious destination for the tactician.

Are Spurs making a Pochettino mistake?

The former Paris-Saint Germain boss, who already knows the club and members of their squad, also has the necessary experience in England and would have been a brilliant appointment.

Pochettino also would have returned to Tottenham with trophy-winning pedigree - clinching a Ligue 1 title and other honours in France - with his status as a free agent coming as another attraction.

Called an 'excellent' manager by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, we feel it is quite simply a missed opportunity for Spurs and supporters could be very disappointed he is heading towards one of their major London rivals.

It's back to the drawing board for Levy and Tottenham's chief is under immense pressure to make the right appointment.