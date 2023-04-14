Tottenham Hotspur manager target Vincent Kompany is now 'ready to listen' to Spurs if they make a move, according to reports.

What's the latest on Kompany to Spurs?

The Manchester City legend is one of two exciting, young managers who Spurs firmly have their eyes on. Indeed, Kompany joins former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann on chairman Daniel Levy's shortlist, with both coaches still yet to reach the age of 40.

Reliable reports have also suggested that the north Londoners are after a young, progressive new boss to replace Antonio Conte after he left the club by mutual consent last month. That has ultimately led to their interest in Feyenoord's Arne Slot, who is on the cusp of clinching his first league title at 44 years old.

Kompany, who has just fired Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, certainly fits into that mould and is currently heavily linked with a move to Spurs.

Members of the press have even urged him to make a move to Tottenham, with a report from The Sun now sharing a very promising update on his potential switch.

According to their information, Levy is personally 'blown away' by Kompany as a manager and Spurs chiefs have received glowing reports on his first full campaign at Turf Moor.

It is explained that the 37-year-old is now Tottenham's preferred choice to succeed Conte, and what's more, he is apparently open to joining them. Indeed, Kompany is now 'ready to listen' to Spurs if they make a move.

This is due to fears that Burnley may not have the financial capabilities to invest in their squad and stay in the top flight.

Should Tottenham move for Kompany?

The biggest issue with Kompany's possible appointment is arguably his lack of experience.

City's former captain, barring this sensational season in Lancashire, has just a spell at Anderlecht to show on his CV and a job the size of Spurs could prove too much so soon.

That being said, we believe he could be one for the future, as Kompany encourages an attack-minded, entertaining style of football which will appeal to some Tottenham supporters judging by the criticisms aimed at Conte during his tenure.

His Burnley team have also dominated England's second tier this season, with the Clarets still on course to break the division's points record.

Called "unbelievable" for his work over 2022/2023, it is unsurprising that Spurs are taking a serious interest, but we think there is a massive decision for Kompany to think about in the near future if an offer comes forward.