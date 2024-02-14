Tottenham have mapped out a first team plan for one teenage talent yet to make his debut, and Spurs apparently hold him in extremely high esteem.

Postecoglou breeds positivity at Spurs

Ever since manager Ange Postecoglou's arrival last summer, the north Londoners have undergone a very positive upward trajectory, both on and off the field.

Postecoglou's electric brand of high-pressing, aggressive football has won plenty of admirers as Spurs fiercely contend for a top-four place and subsequent Champions League qualification.

They sit among the English top fight's highest goal-scoring sides, losing just five times so far, and you could argue that a large part of that was down to Postecoglou losing the likes of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison to injury for months.

Pundits like Ian Wright have expressed their surprise at Spurs' sheer transformation under their popular manager, with Tottenham's head-turning form even helping them to beat the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona to January transfer targets.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan)

Radu Dragusin was chased by Thomas Tuchel's side while the La Liga giants had their eyes firmly on young midfielder Lucas Bergvall. However, Spurs eventually beat both in races for each player, with Postecoglou's side hijacking Barca's deal for Bergvall on deadline day.

"It felt better in the stomach. They are both incredible clubs," said Bergvall on why he chose Spurs over Barca.

"It was a very difficult choice, it was 50-50 for a very long time, but it felt like the next step for me was Tottenham. It was not very easy to say no to Barcelona, it took a very long time to decide. It was a tough decision.

"We talked a little before. In general, how the club works, how they work, how they train, what the days look like. It wasn't a persuasive talk like that. He just said the club was great and I noticed that when I got there. I got an incredible reception, it's a very family club but incredible people."

Currently back out on loan at Djurgardens IF, the 18-year-old will link up with Spurs properly in the summer.

Tottenham map out first team Bergvall plan

Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey have an update on the youngster and how he could be utilised in north London.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham are planning to integrate Bergvall straight into Postecoglou's first team later this year, and those within Spurs view him as a "generational talent".

The Swede penned a five-year deal worth around £8.5 million in the winter window, yet despite his tender age, there is a belief at the club that he's more-than capable of being thrusted straight into senior action.