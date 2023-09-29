Tottenham Hotspur have "recently" made contact to sign a "fantastic" former player who ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino was a big admirer of.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have, so far, put the glorious Pochettino days well and truly behind them with an excellent run of early-season form. Tottenham supporters have witnessed the return of an exciting, very watchable brand of attacking football, with the Lilywhites scoring 15 goals over their first six league games.

Only Brighton, Man City and Newcastle can boast a better return than that so far, and the latter side are only up there due to a quite sensational 8-0 win at Sheffield United last weekend. Following Antonio Conte's regrettable last season in charge, it appears things are well and truly on up in north London.

This has been helped by the summer signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfield star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson - who all signed for Spurs before summer deadline day on September 1.

Maddison and van de Ven in particular have taken to life under Postecoglou with real aplomb, with the former already scoring two goals and assisting two others; becoming a favourite of the fanbase as a result; Van de Ven, meanwhile, has been an assured partner for fellow centre-back Cristian Romero.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Despite their summer business, it is believed Spurs could well be busy again in the January window. Moves for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Juventus star Gleison Bremer are being mooted by sections of the press, while Tottenham are named as one of the possible destinations for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

It will be interesting to see if they do sign much-needed defensive depth or an out-and-out replacement for Harry Kane. Another player to be linked with a move to north London is former player, Marcus Edwards.

Now at Sporting Lisbon, where he's seriously impressing under Ruben Amorim, a report from Portugal this week says he remains a target for Postecoglou's Spurs side. According to newspaper O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness, the club "recently" made contact to sign Edwards - who they actually have a 35 per cent sell-on clause for.

It's added that Edwards could well be considered for an England call up in the near future, as he's being monitored by the FA, and this should only heighten his chances of making a return to the Premier League.

How good is Marcus Edwards?

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon last season, pundit Owen Hargreaves called him a "fantastic" player who "leave people for dead".

Meanwhile, Pochettino was a big fan of Edwards during his time at Spurs, saying this on the player back in 2016: "He is a very good prospect and, potentially, he can be a top player but we need to be patient and tell him that he has a lot of talent, enough talent to be a top player, a great player, but now it’s how he builds his future – that’s very important."