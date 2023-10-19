Tottenham Hotspur have a "really" powerful young star in their ranks who is "absolutely superb", says former Premier League defender Matthew Upson.

Spurs form under Postecoglou

Going by their sensational start to the season, this is promising time to be a Spurs supporter. Ange Postecoglou's arrival at N17 has brought a real sense of positivity and renewed optimism with it, coming after former boss Antonio Conte's regrettable last hurrah in charge. Conte's public rant lambasting the club's culture and those in charge feels like a lifetime ago, as Tottenham currently sit top of the table after their unbeaten start.

It's the Lilywhites' best opening to a top flight campaign since the 1960/1961 season, where they went on to win a domestic double. There have even been some suggestions that Spurs could challenge for the title, but it may be too early for those sorts of statements. Nevertheless, Postecoglou has guided his new club to six wins from a possible eight in the league while cementing himself as one of Tottenham's most popular managers of recent years.

Star players like James Maddison and Son Heung-min have dazzled on-lookers in the process, with other members of the squad like Destiny Udogie also proving themselves excellent contributors. The Italy international starlet has already been praised by Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who said his performances have been going under the radar.

"You know someone who has to get some love as well for going under the radar, Udogie," explained Wright (as relayed by Spurs Web).

"You watch Spurs and they have put together some players that you look at and think it’s a team that are shutting up everything. He has given them a stability and a progression of the ball that is very impressive. The man is going under the radar. I cannot wait to see this guy, I can’t wait to see him live.”

The 20-year-old youngster recently got the Italy nod by Luciano Spalletti and impressed during their 3-1 defeat away to England. Udogie, as a result, has been at the centre of more praise from pundit Upson, who told BBC Radio 5 Live that Postecoglou has a "really" powerful gem on his hands.

Speaking on the left-back's role in Italy's build up to their only goal of the game, Upson told The BBC (as transcribed by The Boot Room):

"Udogie, the way he goes forward, the athleticism this lad has is absolutely superb. He plays a one-two deep in the left-back position. He then runs past Bellingham as the ball’s laid inside. He’s got the power to burst up the pitch.

“There aren’t many better from what I’ve seen than Udogie in going forward in those situations. He really is a powerful player. Great speed. And he’s very direct when he runs. When he makes his mind up, he fully commits.”

Destiny Udogie's style of play Likes to dribble Likes to play short passes Likes to tackle

Udogie has linked up with Spurs after spending the 2022/2023 season on loan at Udinese, and could prove invaluable for Postecoglou as the season goes on.