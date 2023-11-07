Former Tottenham star Glenn Hoddle is being left blown away by a "boy" at Spurs who apparently has "everything" in his locker.

Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea

Despite losing their first Premier League game of the season against Chelsea on Monday, which had to happen eventually, Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed an absolutely excellent start to his tenure as manager. His Spurs side put up quite a fight against Mauricio Pochettino's men in their defeat, even with the slightly deceiving 4-1 scoreline, as the Lilywhites continued to press high and be brave despite having just nine players for the second half.

Both Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero were sent off, while Postecoglou was also forced to cope without another star duo in Micky van de Ven and James Maddison who had both been taken off through injury. The 90 minutes was marred by a host of dramatic incidents in the form of sending offs, VAR controversy and disallowed goals, with Postecoglou commenting on the madness and believing games like this will now be the norm.

"I think it's going to become the norm. It's where the game's heading," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's loss to Chelsea.

"Unfortunately it's how we're going to have to watch and participate in football from now on because... look I've said it before, I don't like it. I don't like the standing around. I don't like the whole theatre around waiting for decisions.

"But I know that I'm in the wilderness with that. I'm on my own. In my 26 years I was always prepared to accept the referee's decisions, good, bad or otherwise, and I've had some shockers in my career let me tell you. I've had some go my way as well but I cop that because I just want the game to be played."

Tottenham take on Wolves next this weekend, and Postecoglou faces being without many key players. One of the biggest ones is Van de Ven, who had been forming a brilliant partnership with Romero at the back.

Hoddle praises Van de Ven

The Dutchman, who joined from Wolfsburg in the summer window, started all 11 of Spurs' league matches prior to his hamstring problem. Van de Ven even made an impact going forward, scoring the winner in a fairly recent 1-0 victory over Luton Town.

Van de Ven has been praised for his excellent impact by members of the media like TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand, with club legend Hoddle joining in this week.

Speaking to talkSPORT on a live broadcast (via The Boot Room), Hoddle hailed Van de Ven's impact in the Premier League so far and claimed he has "everything" in his locker. He explained:

"I’ve got to say. He’s got everything the boy [van de Ven]."

Postecoglou and Spurs will now be hoping that the 22-year-old's injury won't keep him out for too long and he can resume his understanding with Romero as soon as possible. If not, it has been reported that Tottenham could sign a new defender in January.