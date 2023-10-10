Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Mido has been left thrilled by one "brilliant" Spurs player he was originally "really worried" about.

Luton Town 0-1 Tottenham

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou guided his high-flying Lilywhites to yet another Premier League victory at the weekend. The north Londoners sealed a hard-fought, scrappy 1-0 win away to league newcomers Luton Town last Saturday, with defender Micky van de Ven nicking the only goal of the game. Postecoglou's side made it six wins from a possible eight and remain unbeaten heading into the international break.

This is Tottenham's best start to a season since the 1960s, and their best start ever to a Premier League campaign. In fact, no Spurs side have enjoyed a better beginning to a season since 1960/1961 specifically, when the club went on to win a domestic double. They're now neck-and-neck with north London rivals Arsenal at the summit of the division, with the table-toppers having many reasons to smile right now.

They secured all three points against Luton Town despite having a star player in Yves Bissouma sent off for two bookable offences late in the first half, with the Spurs boss later praising a big collective effort from Tottenham to clinch the win at Kenilworth Road. Here's nearly every word Postecoglou said on Tottenham's win.

“Two different halves, I thought we played some great football in the first half. I thought it was as good as we’ve played and we probably should have been two or three up,” Postecoglou said.

“Obviously the red card changes the game but again I thought the lads handled it really well. They stayed calm and composed. In the end just the sheer will and effort of them to make sure we won, not just the starters but the guys coming on, it was a great collective effort. Biss made a mistake. He has been brilliant for us this year. He made a mistake and the good thing is how he reacts to these things.

“His team-mates made sure that mistake didn’t cost us and I’m sure when Biss gets back in the team he will reciprocate and make sure that whatever else happens he can get us over the line. With all these things I always look at reactions. What are we doing about it? I thought the reaction was outstanding.”

How has Micky van de Ven played for Spurs?

One summer signing to have made a real difference at Spurs, and again on Saturday, is van de Ven - coming after his multi-million pound transfer from Wolfsburg. The Netherlands international has formed an imperious partnership with Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham's defence, and his winner against Luton perhaps highlights his exceptional start at N17.

Former Spurs striker Mido, speaking to talkSPORT on van de Ven, has suggested that he was completely wrong about the centre-back who's been "brilliant" for them. Here's what's been said about van de Ven, as transcribed by TBR:

“I understand the idea of Ange [Postecoglou] that he wants a left-footed centre-back to start from the back and to have a better angle to see the whole of the pitch playing the ball between the lines and the diagonals. But defensively, I was really worried that this guy would struggle in the Premier League. I know in the Premier League that you always play against big guys up front and the likes of [Erling] Haaland and [Ivan] Toney, all the big guys, it’s very difficult to defend.

“It’s not like the Dutch league, it’s different, it could be a shock for him. But to be honest to the lad, he’s been brilliant."