One of Tottenham's rivals tried to stop a "beast" from joining Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, but they've ultimately failed in their late hijack attempt.

Life couldn't be any sweeter at N17 right now, as the north Londoners have taken to life under their exciting new manager with real aplomb. Tottenham boast an early-season unbeaten streak; claiming sweet victories over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United in that order - while also managing to halt title-chasing rivals Arsenal with a 2-2 draw on their neighbours turf.

In that time, Spurs have marked themselves out as one of the division's highest scoring sides, with only Brighton, Man City and Newcastle scoring more than them so far. Postecoglou's brand of free-flowing, intense and attack-minded football has gave supporters reason to believe again, with the Australian lavishing praise on his young squad for their efforts at the Emirates on Sunday.

"They’ve come through that, going toe to toe with a top side," said Postecoglou. "There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there. Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there.

"Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

The Lilywhites next take on Liverpool this weekend, a side who have also started this Premier League campaign imperiously with an impressive unbeaten streak of their own. Postecoglou's men will yet again be tested in a similar fashion to Arsenal, but all the signs suggest they can give Jurgen Klopp some serious problems.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Reports suggest Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy could move to strengthen Spurs further in the January transfer window. Indeed, the likes of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Juventus star Gleison Bremer are being tipped as winter targets, while they've also recently completed an out-of-window deal.

Highly-rated defender Luka Vuskovic sealed a multi-million pound move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite being just 16-years-old. He will have to wait till 2025 to make his debut, though, as FIFA rules dictate he cannot put on the jersey until he turns 18.

According to journalist Wayne Veysey, sharing some interesting detail on the transfer for Football Insider, it is believed Spurs' league and likely top four rivals Newcastle actually attempted to "hijack" the deal late on, but ultimately failed as Vuskovic had already decided to join Postecoglou's Tottenham.

Newcastle made contact over signing the Croatian, which came to no avail, as the teenage starlet completed his move to London on Monday in a transfer reportedly worth around £8.7 million. Vuskovic arrives at the club with a very stellar reputation as one of Europe's most exciting defensive prodigies.

FIFA agent and scouting consultant Ron Dor has even called him a "beast" in the air.