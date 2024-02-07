Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a £100,000-per-week midfielder as FA registered intermediary and reliable club insider Paul O'Keefe shares news on their transfer plans this summer.

Spurs enjoy five-star January window

Manager Ange Postecoglou was rewarded for his fine Premier League debut campaign in charge of the Lilywhites thus far with club backing, as chairman Daniel Levy and the wider recruitment team moved to shore up key areas of the Australian's squad.

Defender Radu Dragusin arrived on a permanent deal from Genoa for around £25 million, a move which gifts Postecoglou an alternative option to starting centre-back pair Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Timo Werner also joined on loan from RB Leipzig, with the agreement thought to include an option to buy, and Spurs then went on to beat European heavyweights Barcelona to the signing of highly-rated teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall - who'll fully join in the summer after spending the rest of 23/24 back on loan Djurgardens IF.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan)

Postecoglou's success on the field is only matched by the club's changing fortunes off it, with Spurs also usurping Chelsea as London's richest club. Their switch to a data-driven scouting system, which was partly responsible for the successful addition of van de Ven among others, is also paying dividends.

It will be interesting to see who will emerge as Tottenham's summer targets in this regard. Despite the scintillating form of Richarlison, there are still reports that Spurs could look to sign a replacement for club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, who departed last year for Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou is also said to be keen on another wide attacker in general, and having failed to seal a move for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in the winter, it is rumoured that a move to Spurs could still be on the cards for him later this year (Pete O'Rourke).

Tottenham eyeing Raphinha move

Sharing more news on the club's potential swoop for another attacking option, O'Keefe says Barcelona's Raphinha is a player attracting interest.

The Brazilian, formerly of Leeds United, has bagged three goals and five assists over 15 La Liga outings this season. Speaking to Football Insider, former Whites striker Noel Whelan has called the £100,000-per-week ace a "relentless" player.

“He is a player now who continuously has an effect on a game, in a positive way. Even if he is not on the scoresheet, he will have played a hand in the goal. He is relentless," said Whelan.

“He gets on the ball, has great balance, is very dynamic and he takes the game to the opposition. What impresses me is that he is not afraid to do the horrible side. I get more and more impressed by his worth ethic.”