Tottenham Hotspur "officials" have been sent to a club as Ange Postecoglou's side eye up a new forward option.

Spurs praised for brilliant January window

Following the captures of both defender Radu Dragusin and forward Timo Werner, the former in a £25 million deal from Genoa and the latter on loan, Spurs also beat Barcelona to the deadline day signing of Djurgardens IF sensation Lucas Bergvall - who'll spend the remainder of 2023/2024 on loan there.

Spurs acted swiftly and in a calculated manner during the window, sealing both Werner and Dragusin in the first fortnight, while the move for Bergvall was a surprise one which caught Barcelona off-guard.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Djed Spence Exit (loan)

As a result of their January heroics, Tottenham have been duly praised, with members of the media claiming they were the undoubted Premier League transfer victors of winter.

"For years Tottenham’s recruitment was poor, but it has markedly improved in recent years," wrote journalist Oliver Young-Myles in a piece for inews, praising Tottenham's transformed recruitment model.

"Paratici’s eye for talent is clear for all to see with Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski among his major success stories. Dragusin was also a Paratici favourite after being signed by him during his time at Juventus.

"New technical director Johan Lange, meanwhile, was key to the successful Bergvall pursuit, with the Dane using his Scandinavian connections to the club’s advantage. Levy famously acknowledged in 2021 that Spurs had “lost sight of our DNA” and reverting to a youth-orientated recruitment strategy has helped them rediscover it. In Postecoglou and Lange, he seems to have entrusted the right people to oversee an overdue rebuild.

"Spurs also managed to shift high-earning squad players, albeit without receiving fees. Hugo Lloris departed for LAFC and Eric Dier moved to Bayern, with numerous others heading out on loan. There is a freshness to the squad with Son Heung-min and Ben Davies the last remaining links to the Pochettino era."

Attention now turns to the summer market and how Spurs can build upon their newly-found success in luring Europe's very best. Reports suggest that Tottenham are still seeking an heir to Harry Kane, while the club are also appearing to stay true to their philosophy of signing the continent's brightest young prodigies.

Tottenham eyeing up Semih Kilicsoy

According to A Spor, a Turkish news outlet, Tottenham "officials" have been sent to Besiktas to run the rule over Semih Kilicsoy - an exciting young striker who's scored seven goals in just 11 Super Lig appearances this season.

The north Londoners are joined by a host of clubs keeping a watchful eye on the 18-year-old, who is being tipped for an international call-up to Vincenzo Montella's Turkey squad.

“I want to say that he will play for Beşiktaş for many years, but I don’t think we can keep him. He is one of the most talented Turkish players in recent years," admitted Besiktas chief Feyyaz Uçar in an interview with Fanatik.

"Vincenzo Montella will also invite him to the national squad."