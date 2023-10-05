Tottenham Hotspur could make a "concrete" move to sign an "unreal" midfielder to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs have enjoyed an absolutely brilliant start to this 2023/2024 Premier League season, but potential injuries to star players could well hamper their form given Ange Postecoglou's lack of squad depth. The likes of Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Brennan Johnson are already on the treatment table at Tottenham, but if the likes of James Maddison, Son Heung-min son or Micky van de Ven were to join them, it would spell disaster.

As a result, it has been reported that the north Londoners are targeting a second central defensive signing in the January transfer window as cover for both van de Ven and Cristian Romero. An array of names have been linked, including the likes of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, Juventus star Gleison Bremer and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba most recently.

Tottenham sealed seven major signings in the summer window, but they've been tipped to be busy again this winter. The Lilywhites may also sign a new midfield ace, and one who can provide more attacking flair, if the sporadically-used Hojbjerg leaves in 2024.

Who could Tottenham sign in January?

Once a mainstay under Conte, the Denmark international now finds himself on the periphery of Postecoglou's first team, with the majority of his appearances this season coming from the substitute's bench. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are favoured as Tottenham's dual midfield pivot; limiting Hojbjerg's involvement.

There have been rumours that the former Southampton star even feels "betrayed" by Spurs over his sparse game time, prompting interest from Serie A giants Juventus, who are apparently eager to take advantage and swoop for the 28-year-old. Journalist Rudy Galetti, sharing an update for Tribal Football, has an update on the situation and who Spurs could replace Hojbjerg with.

According to the transfer reporter, Tottenham could make a "concrete move" for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, and he says to "keep an eye" on that potential development.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee James Maddison £40m Guglielmo Vicario £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Brennan Johnson £47.5m Alejo Veliz £13m Ashley Phillips £2m Micky van de Ven £43m

"Conor – as is well known – attracted the attention of many Premier League teams and continues to do so," wrote Galletti. "For this reason, let's keep an eye on Tottenham, already in January: Spurs could make a concrete move following the possible farewell of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg."

How good is Conor Gallagher?

The 23-year-old has become a mainstay under Mauricio Pochettino this season; starting all seven of Chelsea's league games while ranking as their best-performing regular per 90 (with more than one start), according to WhoScored. Gallagher, it would seem, is justifying Lee Bowyer's past praise.

"He's a good player," Bowyer told talkSPORT. "Whatever you tell him he does and I just keep encouraging him to get in the box, and things are falling for him at the moment. His willingness and work rate are unreal."