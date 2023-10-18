Tottenham Hotspur could move to sign a "game-changer" if out-of-favour midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs in the January transfer window.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg latest

The biggest casualty of Spurs' blistering start to the new Premier League season has been, without question, Antonio Conte's former midfield favourite. Hojbjerg, once a mainstay and lynchpin of Conte's midfield at Tottenham, now finds himself on the periphery of Ange Postecoglou's starting eleven - watching on from the sidelines as his side enjoy an imperious run of form without him.

Hojbjerg has started precisely zero games under Postecoglou this season, making all of his appearances from the substitute's bench as both Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma become stars of Spurs' new-look dual midfield pivot. The Denmark international, as a result, is said to be weighing up a January transfer away from north London (Fabrizio Romano), and Serie A giants Juventus are billed as top suitors.

The former Southampton star made 35 league starts last season, scoring four goals and assisting five others, all while featuring amond Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 according to WhoScored. As a result, members of the media praised the "sensational" Hojbjerg for his contribution (Seb Stafford-Bloor). Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson also told Football Insider that he was playing his best football at one point during 22/23.

"I’ve been surprised by how much he has stepped up this year," said Robinson.

"I thought he was the one who would make way for Yves Bissouma. The club spent a lot of money on Bissouma. I think Hojbjerg recognised that and stepped up. He is playing to a level that we have never seen before. He is playing his best football in a Spurs shirt."

Who could replace Hojbjerg at Tottenham?

Despite the Dane's past form, he doesn't quite fit into Postecoglou's system, meaning Spurs are now weighing up possible replacements. Tottenham's new manager appears to favour more creativity in his midfield, as emphasised by the club's summer signing of James Maddison, who has gone on to absolutely thrive at his new club after joining from Leicester City.

Journalist Rudy Galetti, sharing some Spurs transfer news for Tribal Football, writes that Hojbjerg's exit could open opportunities this January. Indeed, dropping the latest transfer update on Conor Gallagher and his future at Chelsea, the reporter claims Tottenham could move for the 23-year-old if Hojbjerg does indeed depart.

He adds that Giovani Lo Celso is a "main name" on the Lilywhites exit list.

"The main names are Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre Hojbjerg," wrote Galetti this week.

"The chances of seeing them leave in January - towards Spain - are growing: For the Argentine midfielder, Tottenham are also open to evaluating the idea of a loan, while the eventual farewell of the Danish midfielder - Atletico Madrid are always interested - could open up some scenarios, including the possible assault on Conor Gallagher."

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's style of play Likes to play long-balls Plays the ball off the ground

Gallagher has gone on to become a fixture of Mauricio Pochettino's starting eleven this season, having also once been called a "game-changer" by ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas on Match of the Day.