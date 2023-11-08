Tottenham will reportedly allow one player of theirs to move away in the January transfer window, and a big name club are at "work" to sign him.

Postecoglou shorter of options at Spurs

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is having to contend with a growing list of absentees at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both Micky van de Ven and James Maddison pulled up with injuries during Spurs' 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday, while Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are currently suspended and ineligible for selection after their sending-offs against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, Alfie Whiteman and Ben Davies are also out through injury at the moment, while both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will depart at the start of next year for their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns. Richarlison will also be out through surgery on a pubic bone issue.

After what's been a truly electric start to Postecoglou's tenure at Spurs, having won eight out of their opening eleven Premier League games, things could take a downward turn given Tottenham's glaring lack of squad depth. However, perhaps surprisingly, there are still reports this week that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could depart north London in the winter window.

Spurs green-light Hojbjerg exit

The Dane has been linked with a move away regularly since Postecoglou's arrival. For the longest time, he barely caught a glimpse of first-team action with Juventus eyeing a move for Hojbjerg to bolster their midfield.

There has been an update on this from Italian news outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB, who claim that Spurs are willing to green-light a Hojbjerg exit despite their current issues. Tottenham "can let him leave" in January, according to TMW, but would prefer a permanent deal rather than a loan.

Regardless of Tottenham's stance over a temporary deal, it is believed that Juve continue to "work" on a loan with their club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna recently travelling to London. Indeed, they were in apparently the English capital to schedule transfer summits over the likes of Hojbjerg and fellow transfer target Kalvin Phillips.

Hojbjerg "very important" to Ange

The former Southampton star has been described as a "very important" player by Postecoglou, who was speaking last month about Hojbjerg to English media.

“It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time," said Postecoglou on Hojbjerg.

“He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late. He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us. We wouldn’t be in this position if we were just reliant on our starting XI.

“It is something we impress on all of the guys that as disappointed as you are at not starting, it doesn’t mean you are not playing. You are still playing at some point and what you do with those minutes will help us be successful and push your own cause.

“With Pierre, he is a professional and very determined."