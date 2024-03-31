Whilst the focus may be on improving Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur squad this summer, reports suggest that the North London club are now ready to offload one particular player.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites are still chasing a place in the Premier League's top four in the hope of leapfrogging Aston Villa into the Champions League places come the end of the season, which could play a large part in their summer transfer plans. Qualification for Europe's elite competition would certainly go a long way in convincing the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White to complete a move to Postecoglou's side, that's for sure.

The Nottingham Forest star isn't the only player to have already been linked with a North London switch either, with a shock move for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire now being mooted. The England international has struggled at Old Trafford, but could now get a fresh start at Spurs amid a recent return to form.

To fund those moves, Spurs may need to be ruthless on the departure front, however, as Postecoglou looks to clear the deadwood remaining at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And that is likely to see Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg depart.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Tottenham are planning to accept an offer for Hojbjerg this summer to cash in on the Dane before his contract expires in June 2025. Hojbjerg has struggled for minutes since the arrival of Postecoglou and is among those in need of a fresh start elsewhere, having previously been linked with the likes of Newcastle United in the January window.

Given that Hojbjerg's current salary reportedly sits as high as £110k per-week, despite his limited minutes, it's no surprise that Spurs are keen to clear the 28-year-old from their wage bill and earn a transfer fee in the process this summer.

"Determined" Hojbjerg must still be replaced

Whilst it's easy to claim that a player in Hojbjerg's role isn't important, squad depth can quickly prove to be the key when attempting to compete in both European and domestic action. So, if Spurs are to sanction the sale of the former Southampton man, then they must still think about welcoming a replacement this summer.

Whoever does come in must be prepared to play a squad role, however, with Hojbjerg starting just six times in the Premier League so far this season, to sum up his struggles. Those struggles haven't stopped Postecoglou's praise for the Dane though.

The former Celtic boss said earlier this season:

“With Pierre, he is a professional and very determined to win a spot in the team. He presents himself well every day and over a 38-game season all of these guys will get an opportunity at some point. What they do with that is up to them.

“In the meantime, what is important is if they want to keep getting opportunities, they have to train well and when they do play, whether they start or not, they contribute to the team.”

Alas, that praise doesn't look set to prevent Spurs' decision, with Hojbjerg edging closer and closer to a summer departure after four years in North London.