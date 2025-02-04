Tottenham Hotspur are now set to pursue a summer move for a "special" England international who will be available for free at the end of the season, according to a deadline day report.

Frantic deadline day for Spurs

It has been far from an ideal season for Tottenham up to this point, and Ange Postecoglou was determined to try and rectify his side's issues by bringing in multiple new signings on an extremely busy deadline day.

Mathys Tel's U-turn was perhaps the biggest twist of the day, with the Bayern Munich forward ultimately opting to move to north London, despite previously making it clear he had no interest in the move.

Postecoglou will be glad to have strengthened in some key positions in the latter stages of the January transfer window, having also signed Lens defender Kevin Danso after hijacking Wolverhampton Wanderers' move, but he did not get a new central midfielder through the door.

One player on the list of targets is Lille's Angel Gomes, who is set to stay at Lille for the remainder of the season, before leaving as a free agent in the summer upon the expiration of his contract.

Rather than making a transfer deadline day move, Gomes has decided to see out the remainder of his deal with the French side before making a decision about his future in the summer, and he is unlikely to be short on options.

Spurs and West Ham United want to sign the midfielder for free in the summer, taking the opportunity to complete a bargain move for a four-time England international.

What Gomes could offer Tottenham

The English midfielder has most commonly been utilised as an attacking midfielder since his days in the youth team at Manchester United, and he has amassed 52 goal contributions in 107 games from that area of the pitch.

Lauded as "special" by French manager Jocelyn Gourvennec, the former United man has also impressed with his passing ability for Lille, ranking in the 97th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Manchester United (h) February 16th Ipswich Town (a) February 22nd Manchester City (h) February 26th AFC Bournemouth (h) March 9th

The £11.3k-per-week midfielder's emergence on the international stage is a real indication of his quality, and having been a key player for Lille for a number of years now, he could now be ready to take the next step in his career by signing for a big Premier League club.

Gomes being available on a free transfer is an added bonus for Tottenham, and Postecoglou will be hoping his winter transfer window additions can help his side turn the corner, to stand them in good stead to attract the highest calibre of player this summer.