A young member of Ange Postecoglou's squad has been working tirelessly in Tottenham training to improve as he sets lofty ambitions, according to a source close to him.

Postecoglou outlines Tottenham ambition beyond top four finish

Spurs' head coach has publicly stated that a finish in the top four and place in next season's Champions League group stage isn't the be all and end all of this season.

The Lilywhites find themselves locked in a fierce battle with Aston Villa for fourth spot, and it appears to be neck-and-neck, though Tottenham's inconsistency will be a real concern for Postecoglou.

Spurs put Villa to the sword with an impressive 4-0 victory away to Unai Emery's side a fortnight ago, but followed up that incredible display with a very disappointing 3-0 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage - which was the first time they failed to get on a Premier League scoresheet in around a year.

Tottenham's last five matches under Postecoglou Fulham 3-0 Tottenham Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Crystal Palace Tottenham 1-2 Wolves Tottenham 2-1 Brighton

Postecoglou's style of play and general charisma as a manager has won over plenty of admirers at N17, and if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, he's made a stern case that it won't affect what he's trying to build at the club long term.

"I don't see fourth as the prize. I don't want to finish fourth if we haven't grown and developed as a team," said Postecoglou on finishing fourth.

"Part of the narrative is to push you in these kinds of positions where you think that fourth is some kind of achievement that gives you something for next year.

"Fourth would be great if I feel like we're growing as a team, and we're creating something that is going to bring us success next year. But fourth is not our goal... If we finish fifth, and if I think we've got a team to challenge next year, then I won't be disappointed."

In terms of evolving the squad over these coming seasons, centre-back is a key area of the squad Postecoglou wishes to strengthen at Spurs, despite the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January.

The 22-year-old endured an afternoon to forget away to Fulham, deputising in place of the injured Micky van de Ven, but Dragusin's work ethic behind-the-scenes indicates he'll definitely improve.

Dragusin working tirelessly behind-the-scenes in Tottenham training

According to the Romanian's agent, Florin Manea, in an interview with Fanatik (via Sport Witness), Dragusin is putting extra hours into Tottenham training - as he sets his sights on a Euro 2024 call up, impressing Postecoglou and improving as a player.

“He hasn’t gone out at all in London, to go out clubbing or anywhere," said Manea.

"I don’t even know he’s gone out to eat twice. He doesn’t go out. We went out twice to a restaurant. He leaves at 9am, and comes back at 3-3.30pm, because he puts in an extra two hours of gym every day and an hour on the pitch.

“It’s not exactly easy. It’s like having a job. He grafts and grafts. There’s also this pressure, he’s thinking about the national team, the Euros. He really wants to succeed. I think we can already say that he is one step in the winning boat.”