Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour, who works as a pundit for talkSPORT, has suggested that one star could join Tottenham in future seasons.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

High-flying Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was significantly backed over the 2023 summer transfer window, as his new club brought in seven major signings in total. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfield star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson all signed for Spurs before deadline day, with a few already justifying their price tags.

Maddison, who put pen to paper on a £40 million move from Championship side Leicester City, has gone on to dazzle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium whilst becoming a real fan favourite. His two goals and two assists in the Premier League highlight his real impact; while there is an argument to be made that Spurs had been missing a player of his ilk since the departure of Christian Eriksen in 2020.

Meanwhile, defender van de Ven has stood out among Postecoglou's most reliable performers as an assured partner to fellow centre-back Cristian Romero. In part, there contribution has resulted in Spurs tasting victory in four out of their opening six league games; all while maintaining an impressive unbeaten streak.

Wins over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United have highlighted Tottenham's imperiousness so far under Postecoglou, with 2-2 draws at Brentford and Arsenal demonstrating their ability to battle their way back from deficits.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Regardless, there is room for improvement in terms of squad depth, as the club did attempt to sign another defensive option but faltered in a late summer move for Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly. Reports suggest they could go back in for the Englishman this winter, alongside fellow rumoured transfer target Gleison Bremer.

A new striker to replace Harry Kane has also been mentioned for the new year, as Brentford's Ivan Toney has emerged as a possible option for Spurs recently. Kane's departure over the summer window was viewed as a significant blow for Postecoglou and Spurs, with the 6 foot 2 striker now really impressing at new club Bayern Munich.

However, Parlour says Kane will have his eye on Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record and could well make a return to England - which would give hope for Spurs given they've got a buy-back clause and first option to sign him in future.

Indeed, both Man United and Spurs have reason to believe a future move may be possible, as Parlour said to TEAMtalk this week:

“I know there’s a lower division, but you know he could play at a good standard in the Premier League. So, I think Harry will [return].

“If it all goes well for Bayern Munich and they can win a few trophies, Harry will be delighted. And the Champions League is obviously the one from Bayern Munich’s point of view. Again, I’m sure he would come back at a certain time.

“But I’m sure he will look at that record ]Shearer's] and say it’s still there to be beaten, and If I can get a few good years in Germany, win a few trophies, who knows, I could come back and still win that the record off Shearer, which would be an amazing achievement to have the Premier League record and England record. After a few trophies in Germany, that would probably be the icing on the cake for his career!”