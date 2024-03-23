Tottenham are said to be very keen on bringing in a £60 million striker as chairman Daniel Levy and the recruitment team eye up Harry Kane successors.

Spurs sporadically linked with new centre-forward

While Richarlison is Spurs' current second top scorer in the league and has recently come into a rich vein of form, there is a real case to be made that the Brazilian isn't quite the long-term 20-plus-goal per-season striker which Ange Postecoglou could benefit from.

There are even suggestions that Tottenham could opt to sell Richarlison and upgrade if they receive a big enough offer for him this summer, which perhaps adds fuel to the fire that a striker signing could well be possible.

Alasdair Gold hinted that Spurs are in contention for Brentford striker Ivan Toney earlier this week, and the England international would be quite a stellar capture if they can beat other top suitors to his signature.

"I would love to see Tottenham nick him off of Brentford and get there before Arsenal do," said Teddy Sheringham on Toney potentially joining Spurs.

"Toney has got something about him. He carries himself well and can take on the mantle of being the main man at a club. Everyone is suggesting that he could be the icing on the cake for Arsenal, but I think he could be a big, big player for Tottenham at this moment in time."

There are other, cheaper and more attainable names mentioned regarding the centre-forward role, though, with Union St. Gillosie striker Mohamed Amoura having quite the season.

Tottenham's top scorers since Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich Goals in all competitions (via BBC Sport) Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 James Maddison 4 Brennan Johnson 4

Amoura has admirers at Spurs who've been running the rule over him in recent weeks, according to reports, and the Algeria sensation may well be one to watch when the transfer window reopens.

Another striker apparently attracting Postecoglou's attention is Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman is already into double figures with 10 Serie A goals this season, and his performances are said to be turning heads in north London.

Tottenham really want to sign Zirkzee as price tag revealed

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Tottenham have a strong interest in signing Zirkzee but Bologna could demand up to £60m to part company with their talisman.

It is unclear whether this valuation is enough to deter Spurs, but they will have to pay close to a record fee amid the growing clamour for Zirkzee's services.

"It was an excellent goal from a player with extraordinary qualities," said manager Thiago Motta, after a strike away to Sassuolo earlier this campaign.

"He scored a similar goal in training. Joshua is very talented, but I want to emphasize that he also works very hard for it."