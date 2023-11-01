Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on a Tottenham Hotspur "kid" who he says is the "real deal".

Spurs form under Ange Postecoglou

The north Londoners' transformation under Ange Postecoglou has blown away on-lookers, with many not anticipating this electric early run of form without club-record goalscorer Harry Kane. Spurs' former star striker departed for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, in what was seen as a huge blow, but the Lilywhites haven't looked back since.

Indeed, Postecoglou has made the best start to a season out of any new manager in Premier League history; winning eight out of a possible 10 league games while remaining unbeaten in that time. The Australian has already won two-consecutive Manager of the Month awards and all the signs suggest Tottenham may be a shoo-in for Champions League qualification, if they can maintain this upward trajectory.

Spurs take on Chelsea in home turf next Monday, with Postecoglou having a real chance to inflict yet more early-season pain on ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochetttino. The club also have a few players to thank for their brilliant run, with both James Maddison and Son Heung-min proving deadly in the forward areas.

Colossal centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are also shining at the heart of Postecoglou's defence, with former Spurs striker Mido praising van de Ven after his quick adaptation to English football.

"I understand the idea of Ange [Postecoglou] that he wants a left-footed centre-back to start from the back and to have a better angle to see the whole of the pitch playing the ball between the lines and the diagonals," said the Egyptian to talkSPORT.

"But defensively, I was really worried that this guy would struggle in the Premier League. I know in the Premier League that you always play against big guys up front and the likes of [Erling] Haaland and [Ivan] Toney, all the big guys, it’s very difficult to defend. It’s not like the Dutch league, it’s different, it could be a shock for him. But to be honest to the lad, he’s been brilliant."

Rio Ferdinand praises "real deal" van de Ven

The Netherlands international has taken to life in the Premier League with real aplomb, a fact not lost on ex-England star Ferdinand, who showered more praise on van de Ven following his excellent start to life and understanding with Romero.

“Romero and Micky van de Ven are arguably the best pairing at the moment in central defence in the Premier League on form. They’ve been immense,” said Ferdinand on van de Ven to his YouTube channel.

“This Micky van de Ven, bro, he is the real deal. He’s the real deal. I saw his debut the other day for Holland. I’ve seen him right up close twice this season. And he looks supremely comfortable for a young centre-back that’s come into a new league. So watch this space for this kid.”

Micky van de Ven strengths Dribbling Holding on to the ball Blocking the ball

The 22-year-old has started every league game for Spurs so far this season, and if he continues like this, won't be dropped any time soon.