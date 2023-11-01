Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is said to have played a heavy hand in one Spurs man's transformation into a star.

Spurs form this season

Ange Postecoglou has taken Spurs on a rollercoaster ride of brilliant form so far this season. The Australian, enjoying the best ever start to a campaign by any new manager in the Premier League, is winning over many Tottenham supporters with his brand of exciting, attack-minded and high-pressing football.

Winning eight games out of a possible 10 in the league, Postecoglou has been praised for his start to life in the English capital. The 58-year-old is yet to suffer his first top flight defeat as Spurs boss, a phenomenal stat considering he lost star striker and club-record goalscorer Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are enjoying brand-new first team roles under Postecoglou after finding game time severely limited last season. They're joined in their great form by Tottenham's new centre-back pairing, who have been imperious so far, with pundit Rio Ferdinand praising Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero this week.

There is a real case that Spurs summer signing James Maddison has stood out as one of the bargains of the summer as well, with the Englishman racking up three goals and five assists already. Perhaps the biggest success story so far, though, has been club legend Son Heung-min and his return to stardom.

Son Heung-min thriving under Postecoglou

The South Korea international shared 2022's Golden Boot award with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, but last term was one to forget for Son, who scored just 10 league goals throughout the campaign. However, he's now on course to batter that record already after just 10 matches this term.

Postecoglou has utilised the 31-year-old in a new central role; a decision which has attracted serious praise as Son rekindles his very best form.

"The way Ange wants Tottenham to play is very football-based, it is not long balls up the pitch,” said Alan Hutton on Son and his new role to Football Insider.

“Wow, Son is very intelligent, he can link play and run in behind so it actually suits him and it gives you an opportunity to bring in different wide players – the likes of Richarlison, if he is picked to play alongside him, and Maddison who has been excellent since signing. They have got different options to play there. Son has no problem playing there.“

Bentancur pushes Son "behind the scenes"

Sharing some interesting information on his incredible resurgence, reliable journalist Alasdair Gold now says that Bentancur has helped transform Son "behind the scenes".

“Sonny was saying himself and people don’t see these sorts of things but apparently when Sonny was out injured, it was Bentancur behind the scenes in the physio room really pushing him on and really making sure he was in the right mental place to get himself back into action and fit again,’ the football.london reporter said on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast this week.

“Obviously, Son had a difficult year last season but he had someone in Bentancur that even off the scenes was proving to be a bit of a leader himself.”