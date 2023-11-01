A new Tottenham Hotspur partnership may be brewing under Ange Postecoglou, one that could even match the deadly duos of James Maddison/Son Heung-min and Micky van de Ven/Cristian Romero.

Pretty much every member of the first team has played a major role in Spurs' climb to the top of the table. Winning eight out of a possible 10 league games while remaining unbeaten - the best start made by any new manager in Premier League history - Postecoglou has guided the north Londoners through an absolutely rip-roaring first two months of the campaign.

In terms of standouts, it's hard to ignore a select few, with Son and Maddison's form being praised. The pair have formed an incredible understanding in the forward areas; grabbing a combined total of 11 goals and six assists in the top flight alone so far. Maddison is looking like one of the bargains of the summer transfer window after a £40 million move from Leicester City, while Son is rediscovering his very best after a regrettable 2022/2023.

Meanwhile, the defensive partnership of Romero and van de Ven has been pivotal. The latter has just joined Spurs from Wolfsburg but already looks like he's been donning Lilywhite for far longer. Speaking on his YouTube channel this week, TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand praised the pair for what has been an excellent start to this new season.

“Romero and Micky van de Ven are arguably the best pairing at the moment in central defence in the Premier League on form. They’ve been immense," said Ferdinand on van de Ven and Romero.

“This Micky van de Ven, bro, he is the real deal. He’s the real deal. I saw his debut the other day for Holland. I’ve seen him right up close twice this season. And he looks supremely comfortable for a young centre-back that’s come into a new league. So watch this space for this kid.”

It would seem Postecoglou is spoiled for choice when it comes to understandings all over the park, but journalist Dean Jones believes a new partnership could emerge.

Bentancur and Bissouma could form best Spurs partnership

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur returned from his long-term injury against Crystal Palace in what was a big, big boost for Spurs. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have been thriving as part of Postecoglou's new-look, dual midfield pivot, but Jones believes both Bentancur and Bissouma may thrive together for Spurs.

“I think when you look at van de Ven and Romero, Tottenham already have an argument to say that they've got the best defensive pairing in the league," said Jones to GiveMeSport.

"If Bentancur and Bissouma can keep going this season across the entire campaign, I think they can put up a fight and say they’ve got one of the best midfield partnerships around as well. This was a situation we didn't expect to see. Still, even if we throw Pape Matar Sarr into this conversation, the revival and the way that these guys have been able to progress under Postecoglou has been superb. The ceiling has just been lifted.”