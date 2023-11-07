One country's technical director was "warned" that Tottenham could have a nation's future star who has the potential to be a "phenomenon".

Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea

During a chaotic Monday night, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou suffered his first Premier League defeat as manager with former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino coming away from north London with a win upon his return. Their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea is a tough one to take, but they can take a lot of pride away from the result given Spurs' bravery in playing a high line with nine men and the fact it took Pochettino's side a long time to break through.

There is a case to be made that the four goals even flattered Chelsea, who actually endured a far tricker task at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium than their result would suggest. When asked about Spurs' decision to maintain a high press, rather than sit back in a low block, Postecoglou explained that his side will refuse to diverge away from their philosophy.

"It's just who we are mate," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's loss to Chelsea.

"And it's who we're going to be as long as I'm here. We go down to five men mate, we'll have a crack."

There is a far bigger worry for Postecoglou than simply not taking away any points. Injuries to both James Maddison and Micky van de Ven could seriously hamper Spurs in the coming weeks, with the latter star pulling his hamstring. Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie will also be suspended following their red cards, bringing attention to Tottenham's severe lack of depth.

There is perhaps one silver lining, though, coming in the form of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario's incredible performance. The Italian pulled off save after save over what was a Man of the Match performance for Spurs, with the summer signing looking like one of this league's most in-form keepers right now.

Guglielmo Vicario could become a "phenomenon"

Commenting on Vicario's potential, Kosovo technical director Sami Ujkani has revealed he was "warned" at Empoli that the 27-year-old could become a "phenomenon" and Italy's future star.

Speaking in an interview with TUTTOmercatoWEB, Ujkani praised Vicario and made comments over their time at Empoli together.

“When I made the choice to go to Empoli, Sicignano was there and he warned me that Vicario could become a phenomenon," said Ujkani.

"Guglielmo has grown a lot, we are all proud of him. Italy has the goalkeeper of the future. For me he could go anywhere; whoever took it would have done bingo. But the right choice was certainly to go to Tottenham".

The shot-stopper has also been hailed by ESPN pundit Janusz Michallik in recent weeks, who described Vicario as a truly "excellent" addition to Postecoglou's squad.

"Defensively what he’s done is even more impressive," said Michallik last month.

"They’re the second-best defensive team, look at Vicario, Google probably went down when Vicario came to London because nobody paid attention to who he was, but, today, we’re talking about Sanchez, Onana and Raya, here you have Vicario who is excellent,”