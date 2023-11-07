Tottenham look like Premier League favourites to sign one club's £60 million "machine" for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs lacking squad depth

A disastrous Monday night for Spurs has seriously brought attention to Postecoglou's lack of depth behind his starting eleven. A 4-1 defeat to Chelsea, their first league loss of the season, was made much worse by injuries to key duo James Maddison and Micky van de Ven.

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie will also be suspended following their red cards, leaving the Tottenham manager seriously short of options. Postecoglou was even forced to play both Eric Dier and Emerson Royal as the centre-back pairing in a bold high line last night. It will be very intriguing to see how the Australian sets up against Wolves this weekend, but in a saving grace for Spurs, another international break looms after their trip to Molineux on Saturday.

Tottenham transfer plans for 2024

The January transfer window represents an opportunity for Tottenham to plug serious gaps in Postecoglou's squad, with recent reports suggesting that Spurs are targeting a new defender. A new midfielder may join Tottenham in the winter as well, while there are some suggestions that new sporting director Johan Lange is weighing up a striker to replace Harry Kane.

One of the rumoured targets for that role is Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, who has scored a brilliant 13 goals in 11 Eredivisie starts for the Dutch side already this season. Indeed, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has even called him a "machine". His manager Arne Slot, speaking to ESPN (via Spurs Web) in September, refused to rule out a mid-season exit for the Mexico international.

“He is doing well. That cannot be denied. The great thing about Feyenoord is that, last summer, we were able to spend money on replacements. So we have a broad bench, also in case one leaves later," said Slot on Gimenez.

“It is not yet January. I do not know whether [Gimenez] is planning to leave in January. But you never know. In any case, we already have a very good striker in [Ayase] Ueda.”

Spurs now Premier League favourites for Gimenez

Journalist Dean Jones, sharing an update on Gimenez's future to GiveMeSport, says that a host of clubs across Europe and England are targeting the striker. However, when it comes to teams from England, Spurs look like the favourites for Gimenez over London rivals West Ham and Fulham.

"Santiago Gimenez is causing all sorts of fuss at the moment," said Jones.

"A lot of recruitment teams across the Premier League are tracking his situation. From what I have been able to gather so far, a move to Tottenham would be a lot more plausible than a move to West Ham or Fulham because this is a player that is already used to the Champions League and feels he has a place at the very top of the game.

"But there are big teams that Spurs are also going to have to win over if they make their interest firm, including Real Madrid. I’m told they are more likely than Barcelona as a landing spot at this moment and, when we start talking about these sorts of things, it’s pretty clear why a club like Fulham might have their work cut out to sign him.

Santiago Gimenez style of play Likes to dribble Indirect set-piece threat Does not dive into tackles

"He’s also going to cost big money - I think somewhere towards £60million. But Feyenoord don’t even want to talk about that until the season is over."