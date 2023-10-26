Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy are reportedly "already preparing" an offer to sign one "valuable" international for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs transfer targets for January

Reports in the last few weeks have linked high-flying Spurs to a plethora of players both in England and further abroad. Despite their incredible early-season form, where Postecoglou has overseen the best ever start made by a new manager in the Premier League, on-lookers could argue Tottenham lack serious depth behind their traditional eleven.

One of Postecoglou's rumoured transfer priorities for January is signing a left-wing alternative to Dejan Kulusevski, with Tottenham reportedly eyeing Al-Ittihad winger Jota and Athletic Club starlet Nico Williams as a result. There is also the small matter of replacing former superstar and all-time club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, with Fabrizio Romano recently hinting Spurs could sign a striker like Ivan Toney next year. When talking about the Bees striker's future this week, the reliable transfer journalist hinted at a possible swoop from Tottenham next year.

"Toney as an important striker but we have to see if Arsenal want to spend a big amount of money again after what they did in the summer on many players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz,” Romano said on a Daily Briefing (via TEAMtalk).

“We have to [also] see what Tottenham want to do. At the moment they are very happy with the squad but in case they go for a striker, Toney could be an opportunity.”

Injuries to either Micky van de Ven or Cristian Romero, who have shone at the heart of Postecoglou's backline so far, would spell serious trouble as Spurs outcast Eric Dier is their only alternative option right now.

Consequently, it is believed the Lilywhites are casting the net far and wide for new centre-back options, with Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba, Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Club America ace Sebastien Caceres have all been linked with Spurs moves in the last two months.

Sticking with potential new centre-backs, there has been a pretty promising transfer update on Caceres and his potential move to Spurs. This comes courtesy of South American news outlet El Universal, who say that Spurs are "already preparing" a bid to sign Caceres. The Uruguay international, who is described as a "very valuable" player by the report, has dazzled for club and country in recent months.

Indeed, Caceres earned praise for his performance against Brazil as Marcelo Bielsa's side ran out 2-0 victors, something which has partly garnered the attention of Spurs. El Universal add that Tottenham want to sign the 24-year-old for Postecoglou; motivating their preparations to lodge an offer for him.

It's believed the defender could be a great export of Club America's over the next winter market, and the 6 foot 1 ace is a sure-fire candidate to bolster Postecoglou's backline. It will be very interesting to see if Spurs do indeed sign another defender, as it looks like they really need one.