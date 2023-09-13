Tottenham Hotspur team news has come to light as Ange Postecoglou's Spurs side prepare take on Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United

The north Londoners kick off their return from internationals with a home clash against Paul Heckingbottom's newly-promoted Blades at 15:00 on Saturday.

Spurs are absolutely flying at the moment under Postecoglou; having tasted victory in each of their last three top flight encounters with wins over Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley in that order.

In that time, they've scored nine goals whilst showcasing Postecoglou's electric, entertaining brand of football at it's devastating best.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United's fortunes are at the opposite end of the spectrum, as Heckingbottom's men are yet to record their first league win of the 023/2024 campaign.

They were arguably unlucky with 2-1 defeats against Man City and Nottingham Forest while their lack of bite going forward also meant they couldn't get past Crystal Palace - who beat them 1-0 on the opening day.

The Bramall Lane side did manage to get their first point in the bag a fortnight ago against Everton with a 2-2 draw, but all the signs suggest this could be a routine win for Tottenham.

What's the latest Spurs team news?

Ahead of their clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a few days time, some team news has come to light on who will and will not be available to feature for Postecoglou.

There were reports that defender Cristian Romero picked up a knock on international duty with Argentina against Ecuador, but those fears were later quashed when he started their subsequent 3-0 win over Bolivia.

Meanwhile, fellow Argentine Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt for Sheffield United after missing their round of internationals through injury, though he could be back on September 30.

Ryan Sessegnon, Alfie Whiteman and Rodrigo Bentancur are all longer term absentees after undergoing surgeries on their various problems, with an update now coming to light on Bryan Gil.

The Spaniard, who has been tipped to slot nicely into Postecoglou's fluid Spurs system, could be out till "late October or early November" after his own groin issue.

That's according to The Evening Standard, with Gil requiring surgery for the problem and isn't likely to feature again for Tottenham till late next month at the earliest.

How good is Bryan Gil?

The 22-year-old, who has been called a "magician" going forward, found game time very difficult to come by under Antonio Conte but did manage to impress in small flashes.

Gil has also been likened to Man City legend Bernardo Silva for his playing style, and even though Conte used him sparingly, the ex-Spurs boss did have some kind words to say about him earlier this year.

“It was really important, you know about Bryan Gil we are talking about a player who was born to play football," said Conte in January.

"He understands football quickly. He’s so clever, so intelligent to understand the situation. Then you know this league is difficult, because you have to be good in quality and be fast and to have good endurance and he has this type of quality.

“But at the same time you have to be strong physically. I think compared to last season Gil is improving a lot also under this aspect. He has to become stronger physically. I compared him to Bernardo Silva, at Manchester City, because in my opinion they are really, really similar."