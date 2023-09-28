Tottenham Hotspur could be the ideal landing spot for a "unique" player as manager Ange Postecoglou's side continue to dazzle, suggests one TalkSPORT pundit.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

Spurs are seriously impressing their previous critics and supporters alike so far, with Antonio Conte's dismal last season in charge seeming like a very distant memory. Postecoglou's rejuvenated Spurs side have clinched all three points in four out of their opening six top flight matches, all while still remaining unbeaten.

Impressive Premier League wins over the likes of Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United in that order have showcased both Tottenham's new winning mentality and exciting brand of intense, attack-minded football.

Over the summer transfer window, Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy sought to bring in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfield star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson.

These transfers, especially both Maddison and van de Ven, have assisted Postecoglou in delivering great results so far, with Spurs also offloading former superstar striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

You could make a serious argument that if isn't broke, why fix it? But there is also a glaring lack of depth in Postecolgou's squad outside their starting eleven. Indeed, a potential injury scare surrounding Maddison this week has drawn attention to this, and Tottenham are also lacking defensive cover behind van de Ven.

As a result, the Lilywhites are thought to be weighing up the likes of Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly for January. Reports over the summer window also suggested that they had their eyes exciting young Nigeria striker Gift Orban to help in replacing Kane.

Postecoglou's fluid interchanging system has seen Son Heung-min thrive in a more central forward role, but there have been claims that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is on Tottenham's radar for 2024. The Englishman, who is currently serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches, will return to action in January and he's apparently a transfer target for Spurs.

Simon Jordan, speaking on a live talkSPORT broadcast earlier this week [27 September, 11am], via HITC, has backed a move for Toney - suggesting north London is the ideal landing spot. However, it would leave Richarlison's future in doubt.

"In my opinion, based upon my experience, the bottom line is he’s changed agents to anticipate a move,” Jordan said. “There is an expectation of a move. He’s going to move. He is going, and the reason is that it’s very rare you see a top-class centre-forward become available in the January transfer window.

"So there’s a rarity to that little beast. I quite like him for Tottenham. I think he would be a signing for Tottenham but it begs a question what would happen for Richarlison in that respect.”

Toney scored 20 league goals last season, with his manager Thomas Frank calling him a "unique" and "amazing" striker for the club.