FA Registered Intermediary Paul O'Keefe has shared some very interesting news out of Tottenham Hotspur on Son Heung-min's future at the club.

Latest Tottenham news

New manager Ange Postecoglou's reign at Spurs has begun rather promisingly, with the north Londoners scoring 11 goals in their last four games whilst winning three out of a possible four.

Tottenham put an opening day draw away to Brentford behind them with impressive victories over the likes of Bournemouth, Man United and Burnley just prior to the international break.

Players like Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, previously outcasts under Antonio Conte, have thrived in Postecoglou's new-look, attacking Spurs system.

Summer signings like James Maddison have also performed unbelievably, with the England international bagging two goals and two assists in the Premier League already.

As a result, Postecoglou is proving a popular figure in north London and has been showered with praise for his exceptional start to life in the English capital.

Doubts had surrounded the 58-year-old's appointment given his lack of experience in elite European divisions, but he's so far put those concerns well and truly to bed.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, Postecoglou explained his philosophy in detail and the need to play exciting football for the fans.

"That's the beauty of our game," Postecoglou said.

"The beauty of football is that there are so many ways you can have success, so many ways you can set up your team, so many ways you can counteract the opposition.

"I'm probably at one extreme and there are others at the other extreme and we can both have success in this game.

"I think especially with a football club like this, that has consistently looked for that in their teams, they've loved the entertainers, there's a connection there with that kind of football."

What's been said about Son Heung-min?

Another player who's seriously loving life under Postecoglou right now is Son, who recently bagged a sensational hat-trick during their 5-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The South Korea international endured a pretty tough campaign over 2022/2023, but after being given the captaincy to replace Harry Kane, he's now looking to replicate his 21/22 form.

Agent O'Keefe, taking to X on Friday night, has shared some news on Son's future at N17.

It is believed the 31-year-old, whose contract expires in 2025, could be rewarded with fresh terms as Spurs seek to tie him down with an extension.

"Tottenham are looking to extend captain Sonny’s contract with some informal talks already taken place." wrote O'Keefe

He later added that Son is a "commercial goldmine".

How good is Son Heung-min?

Scoring three goals in four matches so far this season, Son has been praised by Postecoglou as a member of his three core Tottenham leaders - which also includes Cristian Romero and James Maddison.

"Sonny, whether he’s playing central or wide, has got all the characteristics," said Postecoglou.

"He can play in any system, but the way we play, he’s ideal.

"Those three I’ve thrust into leadership positions and the way they’ve embraced that responsibility with not only words but actions, not just on game day but on a daily basis — that’s as encouraging for me as anything."